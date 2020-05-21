Press Releases The National Association of Women in... Press Release

Receive press releases from The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses: By Email RSS Feeds: Minority Businesses Team Together to Create COVID-19 Employee Safety Kits

Irvine, CA, May 21, 2020 --(



NAWRB Foundation is thankful to be one of the recipients of this incredible opportunity for nonprofits.



These are unprecedented times, and our health and safety are at the forefront. As people begin to return to work, how we go about it is crucial in order to alleviate anxiety and foster a better workplace environment. Employees need to know their leadership is proactively doing what they can to protect them, and 2020vet, Inc. is taking the challenge to help them succeed.



“As a military veteran led company, we understand how important equipping your people with the right gear to fight the good fight is,” states Erica Courtney, MAJ, CEO & President of 2020vet, Inc, who contracted COVID-19 while performing military duties and has fully recovered. “Taking care of the health and safety of our people is paramount in a time of COVID-19 and presents a leadership challenge. A safety kit can’t defeat the disease, but it can minimize the risk, control infection and it is simply the right thing to do.”



The COVID-19 Employee Safety Kit, designed in accordance with CDC guidelines, contains: six machine washable gloves, a 2-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer, and three reusable face coverings, which each last for up to 50 washings. Companies can personalize their employee and client safety kits with their own branding.



Burgandy Basulto

949-559-9800



nawrb.com



