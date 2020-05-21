Alexis Knapp, iPOP Alum, Reunites with Pitch Perfect Casts Members

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

310.463.7560 Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iPOP Alum, Alexis Knapp, reunited with the cast of Pitch Perfect for a Universal Pictures Twitter Watch party. The digital event was hosted by Universal and Pop Sugar and brought together Knapp alongside co-stars Hana Mae Lee, Shelley Regner, Kelley Jakle, and Chrissie Fit.The watch party was a throwback, giving the cast and fans a chance to reflect on the original film which turns 8 years old this October. Pitch Perfect tells the story of Beca, a freshman at Barden University, who is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school's all-girls singing group. Injecting some much-needed energy into their repertoire, The Bellas take on their male rivals in a campus competition.The #PitchPerfectAtHome watch party joins a list of other films studios like Universal have hosted watch parties for as a way of connection during social distancing. The Pitch Perfect watch party was a treat for fans that with the film stars sharing new behind the scenes facts and photos.Alexis is one of the original cast members of the film franchise, appearing in all-three Pitch Perfect films, reprising her role as Stacie. Pitch Perfect originally hit theatres in 2012 to international success as the surprise hit of the year. The subsequent sequels were released in 2015 and 2017, with fans currently clamoring for a 4th installment.Alexis rose to fame after finding success in attending iPOP! LA, the twice annual LA-based talent event. Before being cast in the fan favorite role of Stacie in Pitch Perfect, Alexis found her first official break in Couples Retreat (2009) and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010). She will next be seen in Phobias alongside Camille Belle which is currently making festival rounds and Rosary, which is in post-production.About iPOP!iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:iPOP! Media Relations310.463.7560 Contact Information iPOP! LA

