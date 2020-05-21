iPOP Alumni Pierson Fode Cast in Upcoming Sony Feature Film

Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

Pierson Fode, iPOP Alumni, has been cast in the latest Sony Picture’s Feature, "Man from Toronto." The film is slated for a September 2021 release.

Los Angeles, CA, May 21, 2020 --



A story by Robbie Fox and Jason Blumenthal, The Man from Toronto was written by Fox and Chris Bremner. The film follows the world’s deadliest assassin and “New York’s biggest screw up” as they team up to save the day after running into each other in a rented AirBnB. The film will be produced by Blumenthal, Oscar winner Steve Tisch and Escape Artists’ Todd Black. Bill Bannerman will serve as executive producer on the project.



While production is currently halted on Man From Toronto, the movie still has a stated release date of September 17, 2021. Pierson’s addition to the cast is coupled with another recent casting change. It was after the production halt that it was announced Woody Harrelson will replace Jason Statham, who had to step away from the project due to scheduling conflicts.



Pierson Fode began his rise to fame after attending iPOP!, the LA based bi-annual talent event. His success continued with an acclaimed role on The Bold and the Beautiful that earned him two Daytime Emmy nominations. Pierson has also starred in other hits like Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, Jessie and Dynasty. He will next be seen in Reboot Camp.



Pierson is currently repped by Innovative, Strategic, Zero Gravity and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching it’s 16th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts, and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:

iPOP! Media Relations

Kirsten Poulin

310-463-7560



ipopla.com

iPOP! Media Relations



