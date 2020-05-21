The GermTEK UVC Light - Harnessing the Cleansing Power of the Sun

UVC Medical Grade Lighting is a tool that has been used for decades but not readily available to the General Public. GCS, LLC now has the GermTEK MG-59 UVC Light cleansing unit that is safe, lightweight, easy to use and affordable for all industries. Designed for schools, restaurants, airplanes, care facilities - you truly can harness the cleansing power of the sun in one hand.

Phoenix, AZ, May 21, 2020 --(



Located in Chandler, Arizona, GCS, LLC started as a concept three years ago with Co-Founders Greg deLannoy and Joe Bejarano both looking to find a solution to prevent their family members from getting sick from their weakened immune systems.



After researching various products and looking at different types of technologies they found an answer that is effective but not readily used in the general populous. This technology has been used in the medical field for some time to aid in the prevention of staph infections as well as germs and viruses in surgery rooms.



With industry connections in the LED lighting industry they set about developing a unit that is lightweight, easy to use and affordable. The research and development that went into building the GermTEK MG-59 was based on science that has been used in the medical field for decades yet not widely available to the general public.



Within less than 5 seconds, the GermTEK MG-59 UVC light eliminates 99.9% of all germs and viruses that the light comes in contact with. With the medical grade (as opposed to UVA or UVB) lighting being a key factor in the effectiveness with this product, they immediately had one of the top testing facilities in the world, SGS perform rigorous trials on it to verify the results.



With the confirmed testing , helping in the fight against all deadly germs and viruses, these units are now being used in South Africa, Europe and now here in the USA .



GCS, LLC is on the leading edge of this verified technology as a tool for all industries to utilize as a preventive measure. Being able to make a difference in slowing the spread of this pandemic was not the original thought behind the GermTEK unit, but as a part of the global community the GCS, LLC team is here to make a difference.



Please contact us at www.gcs.llc or you can contact us at info@gcs.llc. Phoenix, AZ, May 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Greener Cleaner Solutions, LLC (GCS, LLC) has created a UVC medical grade light cleaning system that will revolutionize the way the world does business in this age of the “new norm.”Located in Chandler, Arizona, GCS, LLC started as a concept three years ago with Co-Founders Greg deLannoy and Joe Bejarano both looking to find a solution to prevent their family members from getting sick from their weakened immune systems.After researching various products and looking at different types of technologies they found an answer that is effective but not readily used in the general populous. This technology has been used in the medical field for some time to aid in the prevention of staph infections as well as germs and viruses in surgery rooms.With industry connections in the LED lighting industry they set about developing a unit that is lightweight, easy to use and affordable. The research and development that went into building the GermTEK MG-59 was based on science that has been used in the medical field for decades yet not widely available to the general public.Within less than 5 seconds, the GermTEK MG-59 UVC light eliminates 99.9% of all germs and viruses that the light comes in contact with. With the medical grade (as opposed to UVA or UVB) lighting being a key factor in the effectiveness with this product, they immediately had one of the top testing facilities in the world, SGS perform rigorous trials on it to verify the results.With the confirmed testing , helping in the fight against all deadly germs and viruses, these units are now being used in South Africa, Europe and now here in the USA .GCS, LLC is on the leading edge of this verified technology as a tool for all industries to utilize as a preventive measure. Being able to make a difference in slowing the spread of this pandemic was not the original thought behind the GermTEK unit, but as a part of the global community the GCS, LLC team is here to make a difference.Please contact us at www.gcs.llc or you can contact us at info@gcs.llc.