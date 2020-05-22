Drone Shows Paying Gratitude to the Front-Liners Globally Use SPH Engineering’s Solution

Professionals of search and rescue teams, police, surveyors, and others - rely on drones in their everyday work, quickly and safely getting data and a bird's-eye view of unreachable or dangerous locations. Drone shows, enable the option to enjoy the full amazement of the show from a not crowded, safe location. Riga, Latvia, May 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In April 2020 Drone Show Software was used to set up and perform drone swarm shows of appreciation in a number of countries globally with no limitation to language and creative goals. As such, COVID-19 drone art shows were implemented by Great Lakes Drone Company in the USA, Platinum Fireworks Inc. in the Philippines, and PABLO AIR in South Korea. The key elements included symbols to emphasise the heart full gratitude to health workers, to give hope and positive emotions.“It is a great honor to drone show software developers of our company seeing the technology applied globally to support COVID-19 front-liners in a creative way. I am happy to observe the global trend of changing attitude towards the use of technologies making them even more human-oriented and essential during isolation. And the shift of drone shows from being a part of the entertainment industry into heart full gifts for all front-liners proves this observation,” Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CEO of SPH Engineering, comments.Professionals of search and rescue teams, police, surveyors, and others - rely on drones in their everyday work, quickly and safely getting data and a bird's-eye view of unreachable or dangerous locations. Drone shows, enable the option to enjoy the full amazement of the show from a not crowded, safe location.