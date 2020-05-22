Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Game of Thrones, Teen Wolf Stars Among Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences, May 21-29; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

Perfect Strangers, The Amazing World of Gumball Also Featured; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2020



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://wizd.me/virtual.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences (all times ET)



Thursday, May 21, 3 p.m., “The Amazing World of Gumball,” Jacob Hopkins, Terrell Ransom Jr.



Saturday, May 23, 3 p.m., "Game of Thrones," Jerome Flynn, Anton Lesser, Brenock O’Connor, Kristian Nairn, George Georgiou, Iwan Rheon, Mark Stanley, Megan Parkinson



Sunday, May 24, 3 p.m., “Versailles,” Elisa Lasowski, Anna Brewster, Jessica Clark



Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m, “Teen Wolf,” Holland Roden, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Khylin Rhambo, Victoria Moroles



Friday, May 29, 3 p.m., “Perfect Strangers,” Bronson Pinchot, Mark Linn-Baker



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



