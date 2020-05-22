Henderson Franklin Welcomes Registered Patent Attorney Luca Hickman



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information about Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit Fort Myers, FL, May 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Luca Hickman has joined the firm. He will be based out of Henderson Franklin’s Fort Myers’ office. Hickman, who is a registered patent attorney with a dual U.S./German degree in engineering, will expand the breadth of the firm’s litigation and intellectual property practice areas. Prior to joining the firm, he worked for a boutique international intellectual property law firm.Hickman has experience working on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities, assisting clients with creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters – including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With his background in engineering and law, Hickman is in a unique position to understand both the underlying technical issues and the underlying legal issues assisting engineers and architects against design defect and professional liability claims.Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Board of Directors, is the President and Director of the Fresh Foundation, Inc., and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. When not working, he enjoys writing, working on cars and prototyping his latest invention idea. Hickman received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences. He also graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information about Hickman or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

