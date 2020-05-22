Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Airborne Technologies Webinar on Search & Rescue: From the Indian Ocean to the Alpine Mountains

SMi reports: Airborne Technologies to host an online webinar, taking place on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

London, United Kingdom, May 22, 2020 --(



This is a free webinar one-hour webinar to join. Register at http://www.sar-sensorswebinar.com/pr1



Airborne Technologies is an EASA approved Design and Production Organisation (DPO), specializing in the design, modification, installation, integration, certification (EASA/FAA) and operation of sensor equipment. Airborne Technologies provides tailor-made turnkey solutions for airborne surveillance and surveying systems, as well as the integration of sensor systems into existing customer aircraft.



Marcus Gurtner, CSO and Co-Founder and George DeCock, S.C.A.R. - Pod and Sensors at Airborne Technologies, will discuss the various parameters that set each customer demand apart: from rotary or fixed wing - new or existing aircraft – from Indian Ocean Search and Rescue (SAR) to Alpine Mountain SAR, followed by a Q&A.



The webinar will cover in detail:



- How to get individual sensors airborne, and integrated as a SAR System?

- Why EASA compliant sensor integration can ONLY come from the manufacturer?

- What sets a SAR mission apart from the rest?

- Two case studies (rotary or fixed wing)



Attendees will gain exclusive insights on how to upgrade their aircraft to a leading-edge mission SAR platform while still having the best value-for-money solution.



Webinar: "Search & Rescue: From the Indian Ocean to the Alpine Mountains. 2 SAR Case Studies: Twin Otter and AW10"



When: June 10, 2020, 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am EDT



More Details: http://www.sar-sensorswebinar.com/pr1



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, May 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is pleased to announce a free exclusive webinar hosted by Airborne Technologies on "Search & Rescue: From the Indian Ocean to the Alpine Mountains. 2 SAR Case Studies: Twin Otter and AW10," taking place on June 10, 2020 at 2pm BST (3pm CET/ 9am EDT).This is a free webinar one-hour webinar to join. Register at http://www.sar-sensorswebinar.com/pr1Airborne Technologies is an EASA approved Design and Production Organisation (DPO), specializing in the design, modification, installation, integration, certification (EASA/FAA) and operation of sensor equipment. Airborne Technologies provides tailor-made turnkey solutions for airborne surveillance and surveying systems, as well as the integration of sensor systems into existing customer aircraft.Marcus Gurtner, CSO and Co-Founder and George DeCock, S.C.A.R. - Pod and Sensors at Airborne Technologies, will discuss the various parameters that set each customer demand apart: from rotary or fixed wing - new or existing aircraft – from Indian Ocean Search and Rescue (SAR) to Alpine Mountain SAR, followed by a Q&A.The webinar will cover in detail:- How to get individual sensors airborne, and integrated as a SAR System?- Why EASA compliant sensor integration can ONLY come from the manufacturer?- What sets a SAR mission apart from the rest?- Two case studies (rotary or fixed wing)Attendees will gain exclusive insights on how to upgrade their aircraft to a leading-edge mission SAR platform while still having the best value-for-money solution.Webinar: "Search & Rescue: From the Indian Ocean to the Alpine Mountains. 2 SAR Case Studies: Twin Otter and AW10"When: June 10, 2020, 2pm BST / 3pm CET / 9am EDTMore Details: http://www.sar-sensorswebinar.com/pr1About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.sar-sensorswebinar.com/pr1



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group