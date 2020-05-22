TCS Recognized as Leader of the Year in Life Sciences by Everest Group

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Phone: +1-646-313-4594 Mumbai, India, May 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been named the Leader of the Year in Life Sciences in the PEAK Matrix Service Provider of the Year™ awards by Everest Group.The awards recognize consistent top performers across IT services PEAK Matrix™ assessments. The Leader of the Year award is given to the service provider that is most often positioned as a Leader within specific evaluation categories. TCS was recognized for its performance in the Life Sciences Digital Services and Life Sciences Data and Analytics Services for Sales and Marketing assessments.“TCS is helping customers harness the power of emerging technologies and reimagine business models to accelerate innovation and enhance patient engagement,” said Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head, Life Sciences and Healthcare, TCS. “This award is a validation of our consistent leadership position that is driven by innovation and continuous investments in future-ready solutions that help us drive our customers’ growth and transformation agendas.”TCS collaborates with leading life sciences companies to enable their digital transformation journey by leveraging its Business 4.0TM framework and Machine First™ Delivery Model (MFDM(TM)). TCS offers a full set of advisory and digital transformation services and solutions including data and analytics services, predictive and prescriptive analytics, advanced cloud-based platform solutions, genomics research, cognitive search and digital labs. Early investments in re-skilling employees, identifying key trends, and developing intellectual property, have helped TCS gain significant scale and depth across the life sciences value chain.TCS’ solutions use a combination of commercial analytics, social media analytics, brand insights, multi-channel marketing, AI, big data, cognitive computing capabilities, RPA, blockchain and cloud to reimagine the life sciences value chain. The company’s extensive portfolio of intellectual property – such as the award winning TCS ADD suite of Platforms, Cognitive Commercial Intelligence platform, Translational Research Platform, Real World Evidence Platform, Decision Fabric™ engine, Data Estate Modernization and Enterprise Data Lake Framework – helps customers achieve better speed to market and superior business outcomes.“TCS won the top spot for overall IT services in life sciences in the fifth edition of the annual Everest Group IT Service Provider of The Year Awards,” said Nitish Mittal, Vice President, Everest Group. “This placement is the result of TCS’ proactive investments in digital transformation capabilities for life sciences, its portfolio of platform-led solutions such as its ADD suite for clinical development, and its consultative engagement approach with clients to unlock business value.”About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model TM, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.TCS Media ContactsIndiaEmail: arushie.sinha@tcs.comPhone: +91 22 6778 9960USAEmail: b.trounson@tcs.comPhone: +1-646-313-4594 Contact Information Tata Consultancy Services

