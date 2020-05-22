Bunge Donates $25,000 to Operation Food Search

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Nonprofit to use funds for its Emergency Food Response initiative.

St. Louis, MO, May 22, 2020 --(



The donation will fund two weeks of emergency food packs that OFS creates for community partners including Saint Louis Public Schools (SLPS) and St. Louis County Libraries. OFS currently distributes approximately 2,385 bags per week to select SLPS locations and other school districts, as well as nearly 1,700 packs per week at various library and community center sites.



Each emergency food pack has ingredients to make four meals and contains shelf-stable items such as protein, soups and stews, vegetables, fruit, cereal and snacks. The meals are meant to supplement the food staples of a household where a child age 18 and younger lives.



“We are proud to announce this donation in collaboration with Operation Food Search and the lifesaving work they perform everyday,” said Deb Seidel, Global Communications Director for Bunge. “Now more than ever, organizations such as Operation Food Search play a critical role for many families in our region. Today’s announcement is a continuation of Bunge’s efforts – both locally and in locations around the globe – to provide assistance to those in need during these difficult times.”



“We are very grateful for partners like Bunge who enable our agency to continue serving Missouri families during this pandemic,” said Kristen Wild, Executive Director at OFS. “This collaboration is the perfect alliance because we share a mission for making healthy food accessible to our audiences.”



Bunge is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge’s expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has almost 25,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.



Rochelle Brandvein

314-726-5355



www.operationfoodsearch.org



