CryomatiKs is Enabling the Next Generation of Electric Vehicles, EVs 2.0

It sounds like magic, but it is real – patented technology that uses the air that we all breathe every single day as a “fuel” for transportation and providing valuable electricity. As the primary material is the free, abundant, unlimited air itself, this results in the full democratization of energy according to CryomatiKs Inc., the product development company that is commercializing the technology

Merritt Island, FL, May 22, 2020



The process starts with a 100 year old proven method of chilling the atmospheric air down into a liquid (using off-peak low cost electricity), similar to when water is chilled into ice. The air is now a cold liquid which can be stored or transported to wherever and whenever energy is required. This liquid air is turned back into a gas with the use if an expander, thus providing electricity or other forms of power. A unique patented expander design being commercialized by CryomatiKs Inc. provides the ability to use the liquid air as a type of "fuel" that can be utilized by commercial vehicles without releasing any emissions.



"The technology itself has existed for decades and the basic components are already mature," says Mark Cann, CEO/ co-CTO of CryomatiKs Inc. "Right now the UK and US electrcity markets are planning in using liquid air based energy storage systems, thus the process is already proven*," Cann continues, "however, our patented methods and designs provide the greatest environmental improvement and mass market potential by initially focusing on fleet vehicles, portable generators, and various types of recreational vehicles. Our Cryo based technology is a platform that can help enable many other technologies, especially EVs 2.0 by offering zero emission technology for vehicles while also providing 5 minute quick refueling, safe fuel delivery services, and high efficiency wireless charging."



Mr. Cann feels that CryomatiKs Inc. can help ease the minds of people that are concerned about emissions and other environmental issues. "Liquid air provides the ability to create an unlimited amount of a non-toxic, non-flammable 'fuel.' Since the air is available everywhere on the planet, the raw supply of the air cannot be controlled by any one entity, industry group, or country. The air is cleaner than when the process started so our designs help purify the air as well by removing existing pollution. How can anyone not be in favor of having cleaner air?"



