Augson Global Warns the Public of Facebook Fake Accounts

Some unscrupulous individuals are using fake Facebook accounts impersonating Augson Global Limited and it’s subsidiary company Augson Trading to scam people on Facebook.

The fake accounts are “Augson Global Fashion Co. GH. Ltd” and “Augson Trading GH. Ltd.” The criminals use these fake accounts with images of products belonging to “Warm the Feet,” a shoe making company in Ghana and others.



As of now, Augson doesn’t not know who the perpetrators are, but is working with the Ghana police to flush them out. Augson therefore wish to warn the general public of these criminals, to disregard any transaction or products offered by them, and urged to report to the police when come into contact with these criminals.



Augson Global only have one Facebook account which is “Augson Global, LLC,” and they do not sell or trade on Facebook, neither does Augson Trading have any account on Facebook. All products from Augson are traded under the specific product brand names not by Augson’s corporate names or pages.



Rudolf Schirmer Ampofo-Domfeh

+233261008074



https://www.augsongroup.com



