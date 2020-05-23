Stop COVID-19 at the Door – Gunnebo Launches Infection Control Gates

Press Releases Gunnebo Entrance Control Press Release

COVID-19 can be stopped right at the entrance to office buildings, schools, hospitals, factories and in public transportation using the hi-tech infection control products launched today by Gunnebo, the Swedish global provider of smart access control solutions.

London, United Kingdom, May 23, 2020 --(



The new H-Sense range offers three levels of protection:



- Body temperature detection integrated into the gate combines image analytics with infrared thermal monitoring to deliver contactless temperature measurement to an accuracy of ±0.3°C. The system denies entry to anyone exhibiting an elevated body temperature

- Hygienic mask detection via a high precision camera integrated into the gate, backed up by image analytics, recognises if the visitor is wearing a mask and denies access if it is absent

- An automatic gel dispenser delivers a dose of hand sanitiser contactlessly and prevents entry unless the sanitiser has been administered.



Read more about the products: https://www.gunneboentrancecontrol.com/en/Categories/Infection-Control



These stylish modern gates can also now be configured with increased flexibility to maximise social distancing in limited entrance spaces. The new infection control features can be retro-fitted to existing gates.



“We foresee increased demand for access control solutions with a higher degree of connectivity and peripherals to meet specific needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our new H-Sense range provides efficient and user-friendly infection control processes linked to the right of access, ensuring that protective measures are properly and safely enforced,” says Robert Hermans, SVP Entrance Control, Gunnebo.



For more information, contact:

Robert Hermans, SVP Entrance Control, Gunnebo,

Isabelle Ljunggren, Director Investor Relations, Gunnebo, phone +46 10 20 95 099



Jenny Välme

+34 629 961741



https://www.gunneboentrancecontrol.com/



