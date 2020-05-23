The 40th Annual Elwyn Ball Goes Virtual

Media, PA, May 23, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- A ruby-themed ball, presented by Doyle Alliance Group as the Principal Sponsor, was set to honor the 40th anniversary of the iconic organization’s premier event at the end of April. In an abundance of caution, and with the health and safety of everyone in mind, the event pivoted to a virtual celebration.
This year, attendees used Zoom to organize tables and socialize with other attendees, while members of Elwyn Leadership Team “stopped by” to virtually greet guests. The night’s program featured a welcome and update from Elwyn’s President and CEO, Charles McLister.
Each year, staff, families, community members, volunteers, donors, vendors, sponsors, industry professionals and corporate leaders come together for an unforgettable evening to honor and advance Elwyn's mission. Over the past decade alone, the Elwyn Ball has raised $5.2 million dollars to help fund critical services and programs.
Founded in 1852, Elwyn is the leader in education, treatment, and support services to children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and related behavioral health challenges. Through personal commitment, collective talent, and innovation, Elwyn supports individuals with diverse challenges in shaping distinctive, meaningful lives.
To view the program from the virtual ball, or to learn more about Elwyn’s response to COVID-19, please visit elwyn.org.