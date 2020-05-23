The 40th Annual Elwyn Ball Goes Virtual

Press Releases Elwyn Press Release

In response to the global coronavirus pandemic, Elwyn transitioned its annual in-person ball to an online virtual event, held on May 16, 2020.

This year, attendees used Zoom to organize tables and socialize with other attendees, while members of Elwyn Leadership Team “stopped by” to virtually greet guests. The night’s program featured a welcome and update from Elwyn’s President and CEO, Charles McLister.



Each year, staff, families, community members, volunteers, donors, vendors, sponsors, industry professionals and corporate leaders come together for an unforgettable evening to honor and advance Elwyn's mission. Over the past decade alone, the Elwyn Ball has raised $5.2 million dollars to help fund critical services and programs.



Founded in 1852, Elwyn is the leader in education, treatment, and support services to children and adults with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and related behavioral health challenges. Through personal commitment, collective talent, and innovation, Elwyn supports individuals with diverse challenges in shaping distinctive, meaningful lives.



Jennifer Gaier

610.891.7689



www.elwyn.org



