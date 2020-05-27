Help STARS of Boston Save Patient Family Housing

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases STARS of Boston Press Release

COVID-19 has hit STARS of Boston hard. Almost overnight, most of their bookings canceled with new guests nearly non-existent. STARS is fighting City Hall to protect housing for medical patients and their families, and they find themselves in dire financial straits. They’re seeking donations through a GoFundMe campaign to help pay their employees while they scramble to salvage their business.

Brookline, MA, May 27, 2020



STARS of Boston is fighting to survive COVID-19. Founders Kama and her partner Deb have worked tirelessly for years without pay to provide privacy and peace of mind for patients and their families from around the globe receiving medical treatment at the world-renowned Longwood Medical Area. STARS specializes in offering comfortable, furnished apartments as significantly more affordable and appropriate alternatives to hotels. Now with more than 40 apartments and a team of 11 full-time staff, they’ve been able to help hundreds of families and medical professionals. They’ve allowed homeowners to keep and maintain their properties; seniors to travel during the cold months and return to their homes; and even have some property owners subsidize the lower rents they charge to longtime tenants on fixed incomes.



The company has developed a strong framework and devoted team, but even before COVID-19, they’d also never been more under siege. Last summer, they were caught up in the Airbnb debacle. Legislators passed new ordinances banning professional managers from renting private housing to patient families staying less than 30 days. Patient families are in medical crisis and are often traveling with toddlers or Grandma in tow. They’re in desperate need of respite beyond hotel or someone’s spare bedroom, yet more cities and towns are passing similar legislation. STARS made some progress, and business owner Kama Cicero had even been able to elicit an invitation from Boston’s City Council to present a proposal for an appropriate medical stay amendment



Then COVID-19 hit. Almost overnight, occupancy plummeted from 95% to 5%. As a team, they’ve dropped everything to spend their days and nights collaborating, brainstorming, calling and emailing, both offering and asking for help at every agency, facility and lawmaker anyone could think of. STARS has fully electronic viewings and bookings, and offers “no contact” stays. They slashed their rates below cost and offered those units to first responders, medical caregivers, veterans and others needing housing and a place to isolate or quarantine. However, this has resulted in a mere trickle of paying guests, so, STARS of Boston needs your help.



STARS needs to buy time for their outreach to manifest as new guests, and to maintain operating expenses to pay their https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-stars-of-boston or book your stay at https://www.starsofboston.com/



Media Contact:

Kama Cicero

President

e. info@starsofboston.com| p. (617)-855-9576



Joshua Cohen

617-692-0657



www.starsofboston.com



