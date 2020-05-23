COVID-19 Diagnostic and Antibody Testing at HealthONE CareNow®

Press Releases CareNow Urgent Care Press Release

Denver, CO, May 23, 2020 --



Diagnostic testing is available for those experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and headache. An online screening tool first evaluates risk and provides care recommendations based on symptoms and other screening questions regarding possible exposure. If recommended for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, patients are encouraged to use Web Check-In® to secure an appointment and wait from the comfort of home. Test results are available within 48 hours.



An antibody test is also available for patients who may have previously been infected with COVID-19 but have since recovered. Antibody tests can assist health departments studying the population exposed to the virus, identify those at-risk who have not been previously infected, identify people who have been previously infected but had mild or no symptoms, and provide peace of mind. It is unclear if antibodies offer protection from future exposure to COVID-19. Test results are available within 48 hours.



In the fight against COVID-19, CareNow locations have implemented additional safety measures to ensure patient safety and stringent infection prevention:



Visitors: Limit patient companions to only one (1) essential person, if necessary.



· Cleaning: Thorough and regular disinfection of waiting areas, exam rooms and other care areas

· Screening: All patients and companions screened for fever, respiratory symptoms and travel history

· Social distancing: Extra space provided in waiting areas between seats, all patient rooms are private

· Masking: Masks required for all patients, visitors and caregivers

· Web and car check-in: Provides separation between patient arrival time and promotes social distancing

· Virtual Care: Real-time, fully interactive and secure visit with a provider from a mobile device or computer



For more information about COVID-19 testing and other CareNow services, visit CareNow.com



About CareNow®

Founded in 1993 in Dallas-Fort Worth, CareNow® has grown to become one of the largest urgent care networks in the country. HCA Healthcare acquired CareNow® in 2015 with the intent to extend the model that has made the urgent care network so successful. CareNow® clinics are open seven days a week with extended evening hours and convenient Web Check-In®.



615-957-3043



www.carenow.com



