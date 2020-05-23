TCS Ranked Overall Best Managed Technology Company in Asia in FinanceAsia Poll

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tata Consultancy Services Press Release

Tata Consultancy Services has been voted the Overall Best Managed Company in the technology sector, across the region in FinanceAsia’s 2020 Asia’s Best Companies survey, for its standout performance.

Mumbai, India, May 23, 2020 --(



The 20th edition of this annual poll captured the opinions of 335 portfolio managers and buyside analysts across Asia on how the region’s leading listed companies are managed, their investor relations, and commitment to environmental, social and governance policies. It provides a unique insight into investors’ perception of these corporations and acknowledges the exceptional performers.



In the India-specific rankings, TCS’ initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint and its long running community programs earned it a #1 position in the categories: Best Environmental Stewardship and Most Committed to Social Causes. In addition, the company was ranked #2 in Best Corporate Governance and Best Investor Relations, and #3 in Best Managed Company.



“Guided by the Tata Group ethos and driven by an entrepreneurial, agile, and innovative spirit, TCS has been addressing the needs of all stakeholders and setting a high standard in leadership, governance, sustainable practices, and commitment to social causes,” said Kedar Shirali, Global Head, Investor & Analyst Relations, TCS. “We are delighted to be recognized by the region’s investors once again, for our initiatives in these areas.”



FinanceAsia’s polls of Asian investors reinforce the findings of other regional surveys published this fiscal year. In Asiamoney’s 2019 Asia's Outstanding Companies poll, TCS was voted the Overall Most Outstanding Company in India and the Most Outstanding Company in India in the IT Services sector. Institutional Investor’s All Asia Executive Executive Team Polls ranked TCS among the top companies in Asia for Corporate Governance, Best ESG/SRI metrics, and ranked #1 by the region’s sell-side in the categories: Best CEO, Best CFO, and Best IR professional.



About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model TM, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.



A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.



TCS Media Contacts

Asia Pacific

Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com

Phone: +65 9138 4370

India

Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com

Contact Information Tata Consultancy Services

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960

Lakshmipriya Raut

91 22 6778 9960



https://www.tcs.com/



