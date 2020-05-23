Insurance Plans Don't Cover All Drugs, Forcing Difficult Health Decisions Reports AACII

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

Nearly half of middle income Americans who have had drugs denied by their insurance fail to fill the prescription reports the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance.

"Not all drugs prescribed by doctors are covered and when they are not people have two choices, pay the cost themselves or forgo taking the medication," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance. "That forces difficult health decisions particularly for lower and middle income Americans."



Slome shared data from a poll conducted by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study found that 48 percent of middle-income adults who were denied coverage for a prescription drug ultimately didn't fill the prescription. Among lower-income adults the percentage was 48 percent. Lower income was defined as households earning $35,000 a year or less.



"Even good health insurance plans gave gaps in coverage something few people think about until they get a rude awakening," Slome adds. ”This can be especially true when one is diagnosed with a critical illness such as cancer, when one has a heart attack or stroke or needs something significant like an organ transplant."



The critical illness insurance expert advocates plans that he identifies as "critical illness supplemental insurance." "Today you need something to cover the gaps in your health insurance like drugs, deductibles and co-pays," Slome explains. "For a relatively few dollars a month, these plans can be all the difference between getting the care you need as well as the ability to focus on recovery time."



A plan that would provide a $10,000 cash benefit upon a cancer diagnosis could cost a 40-year-old man as little as $30-a-year. A 45-year old woman would pay about $85 a year for equal coverage. Both will likely pay more if you use tobacco products."



To learn more visit the Association's website. Their critical illness cost calculator gives an instant estimate for plan costs.



