Locus AG Continues Building Executive Bench by Hiring VP of Environmental Platforms

As part of its B Corp mission to help advance the climate-smart agriculture trend, Locus Agricultural Solutions (Locus AG) has hired Shane Head as its new Vice President of Environmental Platforms. Mr. Head will oversee crop and international expansion of the CarbonNOW program that delivers agronomic and ecosystem benefits.

Mr. Head brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership and business development experience in the agriculture industry to Locus AG. He will be responsible for expanding the company’s CarbonNOW™ program - a Fast Company World Changing Ideas 2020 Awards finalist in the food category - to cover specialty and broad acre crops in the United States and abroad.



“Shane’s an exceptional communicator who’s known for exceeding sales targets, growing and leading high-performing teams, and partnering with farm operators to optimize outcomes,” said Grant Aldridge, Locus AG’s CEO. “We are expanding CarbonNOW to give growers another revenue source. Having Shane lead this effort will let us deliver economic value that helps grower protect their bottom lines and the environment.”



Farmers are using regenerative agriculture to reduce their carbon footprint and restore soil health. A recent report found that despite significant interest in adopting these practices that also make crops more resilient in a warming world, a lack of education, science and incentives are slowing adoption. Mr. Head will lead the company’s effort to address this by educating producers on the benefits of climate-smart farming and the science behind it. Financial incentives are available for farmers that enroll in the CarbonNOW program and use Rhizolizer®, the company’s “probiotics” soil amendment technology that accelerates carbon sequestration and makes crops more productive. Producers can boost their bottom lines by earning carbon credits, reducing input costs and increasing revenue from higher yields.



“There’s never been a more critical time or need for crop producers to get paid for practices that can restore the soil, the environment and their profits,” said Head. “Locus AG does that by combining Rhizolizer with CarbonNOW and my first priority is to give producers clarity and a better understanding of farming carbon so they can take advantage of it and reap the benefits.”



Prior to joining Locus AG, Mr. Head was a senior account manager at Indigo Ag where he created solutions with producers that exceeded account performance objectives and customer expectations.



Mr. Head previously held two roles at Cargill. He started as a marketing and sales growth consultant where he directed growth operations to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. He also tracked performance and implemented data-driven solutions. He later became a farm marketer focused on risk management responsible for conducting in-depth market research and identifying strategies to drive profitability in a highly competitive market. He was responsible coaching and developing high-performing team across 14 states.



For more information on Locus AG, its recognitions and its disruptive technology, visit LocusAG.com/Press.



About Locus Agricultural Solutions®

Lori Sinsley

415-308-6970



https://www.locusag.com



