Scientology Nashville Volunteer Ministers Reach Out to Help People Stay Well

As Nashville moves further into its phased reopening plan, a team of volunteers is making sure people understand best practices for prevention.

Nashville, TN, May 23, 2020



Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Nashville are busy getting out a booklet called, "How to Keep Yourself & Others Well" to friends and neighbors.



Nashville has recorded 4,500 COVID-19 cases, and the state of Tennessee has recorded over 18,000. As new facilities open, it is vital that people understand and use prevention. The booklet points out that although most people know that viruses spread, what they often don’t realize is that contagion is possible during “incubation periods” - before the person shows symptoms or realizes he is sick. That is why it is so important that safety precautions stay in place at all times to reduce the risk of spreading disease.



By implementing the basic guidelines in this booklet, people can enjoy the relaxed regulations while still taking an active role in ensuring the health of their friends, families, and those they meet on the street, in stores and at work.



Nashville Volunteer Ministers are always active alongside the many other proud residents of The Volunteer State during times of distress, from the 2010 Flood to the most recent tornadoes that passed through Nashville just this March.



Prevention is important. The Church of Scientology has created its How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center online to prevent the spread of illness and help people keep themselves and others well. With the motto “an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure,” the website includes information on how viruses and bacteria spread, how to properly wash your hands, the proper use of masks and gloves, social distancing tips, how to clean and sanitize your home, and what to do if you become sick or have symptoms.



