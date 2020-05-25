Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases 33rd Street Bail Bonds Press Release

Receive press releases from 33rd Street Bail Bonds: By Email RSS Feeds: Orlando Florida Bail Bondsman Discusses Domestic Violence and COVID-19

33rd Street Bail Bond raises awareness in their newest blog post.

Orlando, FL, May 25, 2020 --(



According to the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 2018, 104,914 crimes of domestic violence was reported in Florida to law enforcement resulting in 64,573 arrests. Domestic violence type behavior includes to hurt, humiliate, blame, manipulate, intimidate, frighten, terrorize, or injure someone. Domestic violence or abuse can happen to anyone of any age, religion, race, economic class, or sexual orientation.



33rd Street Bail Bonds posted their newest blog that offers tips on how to relieve stress in hopes of reducing the possibility for domestic violence. Pacala added, “Many people think domestic violence is just physical abuse. There are several different types of domestic actions that one can be charged for in addition to the physical those include sexual, emotional, economic, or psychological. Any of these types of abuse can be very damaging.”



For more information and to read 33rd Street Bail Bond’s blog in its entirety visit online at:

https://bailorlando.com/what-can-contribute-to-domestic-violence/



33rd Street Bail Bonds is one of Orlando, Florida’s oldest bail bond agencies. Located at 2480 33rd Street in Orlando, Florida, they offer bond for a variety of charges including assault, battery, drugs, drug trafficking, driving under the influence (DUI), driving with a suspended license, boat under the influence (BUI), drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (DWI), theft/burglary and much more. Their bail bondsmen are available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.



Their office is located minutes from the Orange County Jail (33rd Street Jail) just off of Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando. For many first-time defendants and their loved ones, the bail bond process may be difficult to navigate. Pacala stated, “We walk clients through the bond process, remind them of court dates and what paperwork is needed. It can be very stressful for many, especially parents of younger defendants who have never had run ins with the law. Over the years we have helped many students from the University of Central Florida, Rollins College, Stetson University, Seminole State College, Full Sail University and Valencia College bond from jail. Often these students are arrested for drugs and traffic violations such as driving with a suspended license. We lend an empathetic ear and help defendants navigate the legal system for bonding from jail.”



33rd Street Bail Bonds has many resources on their website https://bailorlando.com. Visitors will find an inmate search for many of the county jails in Central Florida, a search warrant check, information on how bail works and much more. Their monthly blog discusses a variety of topics including tips such as what to do if you are pulled over? To read more of their blogs visit: https://bailorlando.com/blog/.



For more information or to hire a bail bondsman to bond from jail visit online at https://bailorlando.com/ or call 407-425-7200. 33rd Street Bail Bonds is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day for bail. Orlando, FL, May 25, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 33rd Street Bail Bonds announces their newest blog that discusses contributing factors to domestic violence. Owner Russ Pacala stated, “We are seeing an influx of domestic violence cases as we live through this COVID-19 pandemic. With so many people out of work, kids doing distance schooling from home, parents working from home and the media giving a constant bleak outlook, tension in most homes is growing. Bills may be piling; some may have loved ones who are sick with COVID-19 so stress is at an all-time high for many people. Domestic violence can often be the result of the widespread stress.”According to the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence in 2018, 104,914 crimes of domestic violence was reported in Florida to law enforcement resulting in 64,573 arrests. Domestic violence type behavior includes to hurt, humiliate, blame, manipulate, intimidate, frighten, terrorize, or injure someone. Domestic violence or abuse can happen to anyone of any age, religion, race, economic class, or sexual orientation.33rd Street Bail Bonds posted their newest blog that offers tips on how to relieve stress in hopes of reducing the possibility for domestic violence. Pacala added, “Many people think domestic violence is just physical abuse. There are several different types of domestic actions that one can be charged for in addition to the physical those include sexual, emotional, economic, or psychological. Any of these types of abuse can be very damaging.”For more information and to read 33rd Street Bail Bond’s blog in its entirety visit online at:https://bailorlando.com/what-can-contribute-to-domestic-violence/33rd Street Bail Bonds is one of Orlando, Florida’s oldest bail bond agencies. Located at 2480 33rd Street in Orlando, Florida, they offer bond for a variety of charges including assault, battery, drugs, drug trafficking, driving under the influence (DUI), driving with a suspended license, boat under the influence (BUI), drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated (DWI), theft/burglary and much more. Their bail bondsmen are available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.Their office is located minutes from the Orange County Jail (33rd Street Jail) just off of Interstate 4 in downtown Orlando. For many first-time defendants and their loved ones, the bail bond process may be difficult to navigate. Pacala stated, “We walk clients through the bond process, remind them of court dates and what paperwork is needed. It can be very stressful for many, especially parents of younger defendants who have never had run ins with the law. Over the years we have helped many students from the University of Central Florida, Rollins College, Stetson University, Seminole State College, Full Sail University and Valencia College bond from jail. Often these students are arrested for drugs and traffic violations such as driving with a suspended license. We lend an empathetic ear and help defendants navigate the legal system for bonding from jail.”33rd Street Bail Bonds has many resources on their website https://bailorlando.com. Visitors will find an inmate search for many of the county jails in Central Florida, a search warrant check, information on how bail works and much more. Their monthly blog discusses a variety of topics including tips such as what to do if you are pulled over? To read more of their blogs visit: https://bailorlando.com/blog/.For more information or to hire a bail bondsman to bond from jail visit online at https://bailorlando.com/ or call 407-425-7200. 33rd Street Bail Bonds is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day for bail. Contact Information 33rd Street Bail Bonds

Russ Pacala

407-425-7200



www.bailorlando.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 33rd Street Bail Bonds Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend