Rain Instant Pay App Helping Furloughed Employees Get Their Money Sooner

Nashville, TN, May 23, 2020



With the Rain app, employees can start getting paid again from the first day they return to work, instead of having to wait two weeks to receive another paycheck.



Rain Instant Pay is a free app to download, but employees are charged a small fee of $3.99 per transaction. If an employee does not want to withdraw money early, they don’t have to pay anything and will receive their money on payday as normal.



Millions of Americans have gone two months or longer without a paycheck at this point, so to return back to work and still have to wait another two weeks can be detrimental. When they sign up for Rain, they’ll be able to go in and withdraw after they finish a shift - which for some families, can mean the difference between being able to buy groceries and not.



For employers, implementing Rain can be a huge selling point for job applicants, and may encourage current employees to take on more shifts (with the knowledge that they can get paid immediately and start getting back to a financially healthy place).



