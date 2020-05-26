Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Digital Keys Press Release

Receive press releases from Digital Keys: By Email RSS Feeds: Kick Access: Digital Keys Releases New Touchless NB IoT Smartlock to Help Curb COVID

Digital Keys a startup in Australia has swapped "touching door lock handles and unlocking" with a new smartlock and app for auto-unlocking and "keyless kick entry" to prevent the spread of coronavirus as well as improving your home security.

Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2020 --(



"We need to go hands-free in the age of corovavirus," said Steve Dunn, CEO of Digital Keys. "We should be avoiding contact with door handles, but we still need to stay safe and secure."



Smartlocks have been plagued with bad reputations and unreliability issues in the past, but this new smartlock claims to have solved these problems by not using Wi-Fi and instead using a new technology called NB IoT (part of 5G standards). The smartlock connects to the internet via local telecommunication companies NB IoT networks with inbuilt SIM cards.



"Install our Narrowband Smartlock over your deadbolt, cover your handle latch, screw in our doorcloser, download our app and you are ready to go touchless in minutes – you don't change your locks and anyone can install it," said Mr. Dunn.



When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on Australians to stand up to the "unprecedented challenge" of the global health crisis in March, Digital Keys began converting their commercial NB IoT smartlock which they had already sold to hotels and offices in Europe to a residential touchless lock.



As Australia starts lifting restrictions, its pandemic response is being hailed as one of the world's best for both containing the virus and preserving the nations economic fabric. Some states such as South Australia have not recorded any new cases in over 13 consecutive days (439 cases and 4 deaths).



"Our testing showed that the door handle latch doesn't offer any more security than what deadbolts offer, so we said lets remove it or cover it and go completely touchless to help stop the spread," said Mr. Dunn.



The Narrowband Smartlock is available for pre-order at Kickstarter.com for $135 (including doorcloser, SIM card and 2 years connectivity).



About Digital Keys

Digital Keys delivers complete end-to-end NB IoT Smart Access solutions. Digital Keys has graduated from 3 startup accelerator programs in the USA, Europe and Australia, and they recently published a book by John Wiley and Sons about their startup journey called "Startup Accelerators." With offices in Sydney, the Netherlands and Columbus, Ohio, Digital Keys has been working with telecommunication companies for the last 3 years, and already and sold a commercial NB IoT smartlock into the European market.



See the Kickstarter page by searching Narrowband Smartlock. Sydney, Australia, May 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Digital Keys, the startup behind Narrowband Smartlock, is running a Kickstarter campaign to bring its touchless smart lock to market."We need to go hands-free in the age of corovavirus," said Steve Dunn, CEO of Digital Keys. "We should be avoiding contact with door handles, but we still need to stay safe and secure."Smartlocks have been plagued with bad reputations and unreliability issues in the past, but this new smartlock claims to have solved these problems by not using Wi-Fi and instead using a new technology called NB IoT (part of 5G standards). The smartlock connects to the internet via local telecommunication companies NB IoT networks with inbuilt SIM cards."Install our Narrowband Smartlock over your deadbolt, cover your handle latch, screw in our doorcloser, download our app and you are ready to go touchless in minutes – you don't change your locks and anyone can install it," said Mr. Dunn.When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called on Australians to stand up to the "unprecedented challenge" of the global health crisis in March, Digital Keys began converting their commercial NB IoT smartlock which they had already sold to hotels and offices in Europe to a residential touchless lock.As Australia starts lifting restrictions, its pandemic response is being hailed as one of the world's best for both containing the virus and preserving the nations economic fabric. Some states such as South Australia have not recorded any new cases in over 13 consecutive days (439 cases and 4 deaths)."Our testing showed that the door handle latch doesn't offer any more security than what deadbolts offer, so we said lets remove it or cover it and go completely touchless to help stop the spread," said Mr. Dunn.The Narrowband Smartlock is available for pre-order at Kickstarter.com for $135 (including doorcloser, SIM card and 2 years connectivity).About Digital KeysDigital Keys delivers complete end-to-end NB IoT Smart Access solutions. Digital Keys has graduated from 3 startup accelerator programs in the USA, Europe and Australia, and they recently published a book by John Wiley and Sons about their startup journey called "Startup Accelerators." With offices in Sydney, the Netherlands and Columbus, Ohio, Digital Keys has been working with telecommunication companies for the last 3 years, and already and sold a commercial NB IoT smartlock into the European market.See the Kickstarter page by searching Narrowband Smartlock. Contact Information Digital Keys

Steve Dunn

0434058648



www.digitalkeys.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Digital Keys Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend