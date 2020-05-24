The British Army’s ATDU to Present a Keynote Address on Power Management at Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Hear from the British Army’s Armoured Trials and Development Unit at Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference, taking place in London, this September.

For those interested in attending, there is a £300 Early Bird discount available until 29th May 2020. Register at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/PR2.



The British Army’s Armoured Trials and Development Unit (ATDU) is conducting 6 capability exploration "Sprints" of which 'Power Management' is one, proving the importance of future armoured vehicle mobility for the British Army both now and for the future.



In September, delegates will have the opportunity to listen to Lieutenant Colonel Robert Page, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army who is set to give a keynote address on "Exploring and Exploiting Power Technologies for UK Mounted Close Combat." The presentation will cover:



Challenges in power management in our new generation of fighting vehicles.

Requirement setting and offerings in armoured vehicle power trains.

Future growth and demand for power in our mounted close combat manned and wingman technologies.



The brochure including the full programme information is available to download at http://www.fav-powersystems.com/PR2.



Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems

23-24 September 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



Interested in sponsoring this event? Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.fav-powersystems.com/PR2



