Book Flight Tickets to Your Home Country During COVID-19 Pandemic


Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Travelex Travels & Tours LLC has been known for its unmatched services and during this COVID-19 pandemic; the company is prepared to extend its services as per the guidelines of UAE government and convenience of their customers. They have up-to-date information in the ever-changing traveling schedules in the COVID-19 scenario.

Due to the outspread of COVID-19, all commercial passenger flights were grounded from 24th March 2020 and many visitors got stuck in UAE. Now, to help them, the UAE government has granted permission to specific airlines, which are Emirates Airlines, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, and Fly Dubai to start taking bookings for certain countries. “We are able to book tickets for permitted airlines for those people who want to travel back to their homes as in this difficult time, being with the family is their primary concern and obviously, would feel safer in their home countries. As per regulations of UAE government, we are entertaining bookings for special flights to selected countries,” said Mr. Fasil CP, Assistant Manager, Travelex Travels and Tours LLC. “To enquire for flight tickets, the travelers may reach us by a phone call or an email for updates on flight schedules and traveling rules amid COVID-19,” he added.

About Travelex Travels & Tours LLC

Operating from Dubai since 2002, Travelex Travels & Tours is known for its outstanding services in the travel industry. Offering local and international tour packages, flight reservations, and hotel bookings around the world, we are a proud member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Contact Information
Travelex Travels & Tours LLC
Fasil Chundanveetil Puthiyanalakath
+971 4 379 7570
Contact
www.travelex.ae

