Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Leonardo’s Mr. Tony Duthie to Present at UAV Technology Conference 2020

SMi reports: Leonardo presentation details announced for UAV Technology conference 2020, on the 28th – 29th of September 2020.

London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2020 --(



This September, delegates will have the opportunity to network and build partnerships with key military and civilian personnel as well as discuss UAV capabilities, programme management, safety, and certification, PNT and more. Industry solution-providers will attend to contribute their expertise and present their latest advancements.



For interested parties, there is an early bird saving of £300 for bookings made by 29th May. Register at http://www.uav-technology.org/PR3prcom.



This year, at UAV Technology 2020, Leonardo speaker, Mr. Tony Duthie, Head of Land and Maritime Marketing, Helicopters, Leonardo will present exclusively on:



"Continuing Development of VTOL UAS Capabilities at Leonardo"



• Tactical Rotary UAS - AWHERO

• Advanced Teaming

• Sensors and Payloads

• VTOL-UAS Capability Development



2020’s Agenda includes:



Selected key military UAV programmes, units, and experts from around the globe to share their insights and knowledge, including the Royal Air Force, US Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force.



Over the course of two days, this event will delve deeper into the latest thinking in force development and UAS integration, manned/unmanned teaming and UAS technology. The conference will include Interactive roundtables where delegates can meet, discuss, and network with operators on the latest developments in the industry.



For the full speaker list and the programme, visit: http://www.uav-technology.org/PR3prcom



UAV Technology

28th – 29th September 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, Leonardo and Mynaric



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.



For delegate queries, please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748.



For media queries, please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



* RAF unveils deadly new Protector drone armed with "game-changing technology" (Express: August, 2019) https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1169075/raf-news-drone-protector-drone-high-tech-armed-surveillance-aircraft



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s UAV Technology conference will return to London, UK, on the 28th – 29th of September 2020.This September, delegates will have the opportunity to network and build partnerships with key military and civilian personnel as well as discuss UAV capabilities, programme management, safety, and certification, PNT and more. Industry solution-providers will attend to contribute their expertise and present their latest advancements.For interested parties, there is an early bird saving of £300 for bookings made by 29th May. Register at http://www.uav-technology.org/PR3prcom.This year, at UAV Technology 2020, Leonardo speaker, Mr. Tony Duthie, Head of Land and Maritime Marketing, Helicopters, Leonardo will present exclusively on:"Continuing Development of VTOL UAS Capabilities at Leonardo"• Tactical Rotary UAS - AWHERO• Advanced Teaming• Sensors and Payloads• VTOL-UAS Capability Development2020’s Agenda includes:Selected key military UAV programmes, units, and experts from around the globe to share their insights and knowledge, including the Royal Air Force, US Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force.Over the course of two days, this event will delve deeper into the latest thinking in force development and UAS integration, manned/unmanned teaming and UAS technology. The conference will include Interactive roundtables where delegates can meet, discuss, and network with operators on the latest developments in the industry.For the full speaker list and the programme, visit: http://www.uav-technology.org/PR3prcomUAV Technology28th – 29th September 2020London, UKSponsored by: AeroVironment, Fizoptika, Leonardo and MynaricFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.For delegate queries, please contact Sadia Malick smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6748.For media queries, please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.* RAF unveils deadly new Protector drone armed with "game-changing technology" (Express: August, 2019) https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1169075/raf-news-drone-protector-drone-high-tech-armed-surveillance-aircraftAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6148



http://www.uav-technology.org/PR3prcom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group