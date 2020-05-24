MEX Exhibitions Announces New Dates for Gifts World Expo - New Delhi 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

The gifting trade show that was to be held in July has been postponed in view of the ambiguity that has arisen on account of COVID-19 outbreak. It has now been rescheduled to September 11-13, 2020.

COVID-19 outbreak has hit us hard both in our personal and professional lives. Gifting industry is also not untouched by the impact of this pandemic. However, this industry has proved to be highly resilient to economic shocks in the past and there is no doubt that it will bounce back even in this crisis. Gifting provides solace and brings smiles on a person’s face. Gifting is a great emotional connect; it is about caring and showing concern. This is what will help the gifting industry survive & grow in the post-COVID scenario.



The immediate impact of COVID-19 has been visible across most sectors but there are a few of them such as oil & gas, ICT, pharma, FMCG, retail, food processing and e-commerce that are going to be potential winners in the long run. This presents immense opportunities for the gifting industry. The need of the hour is to strategically and optimally use this opportunity to innovate and offer something new to customers. Survival by cooperation is the key to stride out of this extraordinary phase. Here, the role of exhibitions such as Gifts World Expo becomes more pronounced and crucial as they not only help companies promote their products but also bridge the demand and supply gap of the overall industry. This gives an aggressive push to the economy, which is even more essential in post-COVID times. It is important to revive businesses and Gifts World Expo will play a central role in enabling this thrust.



Gifts World Expo helps in creating a stage where all buyers and sellers can connect, and assist each other in taking the industry to the next level. Being a centralised platform, exhibitors can showcase their innovative gifting solutions to a diverse base of quality buyers. It is targeted to address all needs of this colossal industry and brings stakeholders together for a larger cause. It also provides opportunities to smaller players and start-ups which can benefit from the large quality visitor base.



Gifts World Expo 2020 will encompass A-Z of gifting, and this year a new segment "Health & Hygiene Products" has been added, taking the total number of exclusive segments to 10. The other nine segments include Home Décor & Handicrafts, Houseware & Home Furnishings, Awards & Rewards, Gourmet Hampers, Office Supplies & Stationery, Gold & Silver Gifts, Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Electronic Appliances & Gadgets and Custom Branding Machinery. This special segregation has been done in order to provide distinct platforms for various exhibitors to showcase their products, while at the same time, making it simpler for visitors to select and explore what they are specifically looking for.



The show is slated for its 19th edition in the national capital at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India, from September 11-13, 2020 with many more highlights and attractions. The registration process for Gifts World Expo, New Delhi edition, is now open and interested exhibitors can book their space and avail various early bird benefits being offered by the organiser.



About The Organiser:

