Streamline Your Clients’ Check-in Process with Echo InForm

Conway, NH, May 24, 2020 --(



“Echo InForm will streamline the data collection,” said Heather Sherwood, Echo’s Documentation Specialist. “Intake forms, assessments, and other documents can be completed in the waiting room, not the clinician’s office, with little stress added to the front desk staff.”



For more information on how Echo InForm can improve your process, or to request a demo, contact The Echo Group at 1-800-635-8209 or send an email to info@echobh.com.



Conway, NH, May 24, 2020 -- The Echo Group is excited to announce their newest product module, Echo InForm, a convenient solution that allows clients to complete forms, assessments, and questionnaire's electronically. Part of the EchoConnect suite of client engagement tools, Echo InForm is easy to implement and will save hours of staff time. Front desk staff can push forms, specific to the client, to an agency provided mobile device or kiosk within the office. After the client completes their forms, they are immediately available to the clinician in EchoVantage – no scanning or data entry necessary, streamlining the check-in process and reducing human error.

"Echo InForm will streamline the data collection," said Heather Sherwood, Echo's Documentation Specialist. "Intake forms, assessments, and other documents can be completed in the waiting room, not the clinician's office, with little stress added to the front desk staff."

For more information on how Echo InForm can improve your process, or to request a demo, contact The Echo Group at 1-800-635-8209 or send an email to info@echobh.com.

About The Echo Group

The Echo Group revolutionized electronic health records in the behavioral health industry with EchoVantage, the only EHR featuring a visual continuum of care timeline. EchoVantage is a core, integrated EHR platform with a complete suite of tools designed to conform to your workflow, meet compliance requirements, and increase productivity, enabling you to spend more time putting your clients first. Privately held since 1980, The Echo Group located in Conway, New Hampshire, with an additional office in California. Echo's more than 80 employees are dedicated to making the best behavioral health technology in the industry.

