Helping Survivors Manage Releases All Content

Practical How-To Guide Empowers Survivors after a Death

San Ramon, CA, May 28, 2020 --(



“My focus is on helping the survivor after a death and the best way to do that is online, especially now,” says Reed, author of Begin Here and creator of Helping Survivors Manage. “In the decade after I published the book, 26 million survivors in the United States faced the daunting work of tidying up a life, and most of them figured it out from scratch. Helping Survivors Manage is here to give today’s survivors the support they need when they most need it.”



All content on the Helping Survivors Manage website is available at no cost, and includes:



- Helpful checklists for information to gather and actions to take (or not take)

- Updated “to do’s” for residential, financial, and legal considerations

- Step-by-step instructions for organizing and tracking tasks

- Proven templates and scripts for communicating with banks, credit card companies, and other services the typical decedent leaves behind



About Helping Survivors Manage: Kat Reed started Helping Survivors Manage after her experience settling her mother's affairs when she died. Reed, a business process expert and corporate training consultant was dismayed to discover that no comprehensive and reliable resource existed to guide survivors through the process. She resolved to create one. The result was the award-winning book Begin Here. Today Helping Survivors Manage is the #1 resource for survivors in the US. Contact Information Helping Survivors Manage

Kat Reed

401-315-8904



helpingsurvivorsmanage.com



