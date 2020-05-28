Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: QinetiQ to Host Webinar on "Revolutionising Test and Evaluation in Defence: Why Digital is the Way Forward"

SMi Reports: a free webinar led by QinetiQ will take place on July 8th, 2020 to explore how Test & Evaluation (T&E) needs to be digitally modernised.

London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2020 --(



With the pace of innovation becoming an increasingly dominant factor in deterring aggression and winning battles, getting capability from the drawing board to the front line quickly and cost-effectively is now recognised as being fundamental to modern warfare.



This urgency will only convert to success if the capability delivered is proven to be safe, reliable and effective.



The webinar is Free to join and will provide a view of how Test & Evaluation (T&E) needs to be digitally modernised to create a single thread of T&E evidence to provide a time and cost optimised through-life test plan. This will improve the military’s ability to evaluate, certify and evolve their military capability to exercise their innovation advantage.



Interested parties can sign up for the webinar at www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/pr1prcom.



During this 1-hour webinar, delegates will:



• Gain an overview of global trends and how T&E must evolve in response.

• Explore the future vision for a digitally integrated T&E enterprise.

• Understand how exploiting digital twins can provide early confidence in the design phase.

• Learn how a Live, Virtual, Constructive capability can provide evaluation and training confidence at military capability level.



The webinar will be hosted by:



• Cathy O’Carroll MSc, BSc, MRAeS, Global Campaign Director – Integrated Test & Evaluation, QinetiQ

• Dr Adrian Britton, Global Lead Solution Architect Integrated Test & Evaluation Campaign, QinetiQ

• Adam Whitby MEng, CEng, MRAeS, Global Lead Modelling and Simulation, QinetiQ



This webinar is ideal for:



Chief Information Officers, Chief Data Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Technical Officers, Head of Innovation, Head of Transformation, Head of Digital Programmes, Chief Architect Technical, Principal Architects, Technical Authority Integration Level Systems, Enterprise Architects, Transformation Directors, Procurement Requirements Managers, and Engineers.



Revolutionising Test and Evaluation in Defence: Why Digital is the Way Forward (Webinar)

Date: 8th July 2020

Time: 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 10am EDT

Website: www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/pr1prcom



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. London, United Kingdom, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is delighted to announce that there will be a free webinar led by QinetiQ on "Revolutionising Test and Evaluation in Defence: Why Digital is the Way Forward" taking place on 8th July 2020 at 3pm BST (4pm CET / 10am EDT).With the pace of innovation becoming an increasingly dominant factor in deterring aggression and winning battles, getting capability from the drawing board to the front line quickly and cost-effectively is now recognised as being fundamental to modern warfare.This urgency will only convert to success if the capability delivered is proven to be safe, reliable and effective.The webinar is Free to join and will provide a view of how Test & Evaluation (T&E) needs to be digitally modernised to create a single thread of T&E evidence to provide a time and cost optimised through-life test plan. This will improve the military’s ability to evaluate, certify and evolve their military capability to exercise their innovation advantage.Interested parties can sign up for the webinar at www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/pr1prcom.During this 1-hour webinar, delegates will:• Gain an overview of global trends and how T&E must evolve in response.• Explore the future vision for a digitally integrated T&E enterprise.• Understand how exploiting digital twins can provide early confidence in the design phase.• Learn how a Live, Virtual, Constructive capability can provide evaluation and training confidence at military capability level.The webinar will be hosted by:• Cathy O’Carroll MSc, BSc, MRAeS, Global Campaign Director – Integrated Test & Evaluation, QinetiQ• Dr Adrian Britton, Global Lead Solution Architect Integrated Test & Evaluation Campaign, QinetiQ• Adam Whitby MEng, CEng, MRAeS, Global Lead Modelling and Simulation, QinetiQThis webinar is ideal for:Chief Information Officers, Chief Data Officers, Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Technical Officers, Head of Innovation, Head of Transformation, Head of Digital Programmes, Chief Architect Technical, Principal Architects, Technical Authority Integration Level Systems, Enterprise Architects, Transformation Directors, Procurement Requirements Managers, and Engineers.Revolutionising Test and Evaluation in Defence: Why Digital is the Way Forward (Webinar)Date: 8th July 2020Time: 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 10am EDTWebsite: www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/pr1prcomAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.defencetestevaluation-webinar.com/pr1prcom



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend