Experts Discuss the UK's RAS Modernisation at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020

SMi Reports: Senior Representatives from the DE&S and DSTL, UK MoD are set to present at the rescheduled conference in London, this September.

In the article, the DSTL’s Autonomy Lead, Peter Stockel stated, “These contracts are a demonstration of the continued commitment to progressing autonomous systems as innovative approaches for developing future Land force logistic capability...”(*)



With this in mind, this year’s conference on the 2nd - 3rd September 2020 in London, UK, will revolve around the British Army’s five RAS priorities of situational awareness, lethality, manoeuvrability, survivability and sustainability, along with a dedicated panel discussion on UK RAS modernisation.



For those interested in attending, the last early bird discount of £300 is ending on 30th June. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr10.



The 2020 programme features opening keynote briefings from the DSTL and DE&S MoD, such as:



Mr. Peter Stockel, Fellow — Autonomous Systems & Innovation Autonomy Challenge Lead, DSTL will be presenting on "Realising UK RAS Objectives through R&D" and will be discussing:



- RAS and prototype warfare R&D innovation

- UK progress and experiences in realising RAS-enabled tactical logistics

- Making it real – RAS challenges



Major Luke Wilson, Land Requirements Manager, Future Capabilities Group, DE&S MoD will be presenting on "British Army Unmanned Ground Vehicle Development" and will be discussing:



- Unmanned Ground Vehicle mobility

- Unmanned Ground Vehicle trade offs

- Optionally manned or optionally unmanned by design



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr10.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

2nd - 3rd September 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems



Sponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Elmo Motion Control UK, Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden Technologies



* Source: gov.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr10



