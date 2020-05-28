Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds: Local Girl Scout Troops, Student and Keep Irving Beautiful Make No-Sew Blankets

Irving, TX, May 28, 2020 --(



Following social distance guidelines, KIB provided blanket kits for the volunteers to take home and complete. As an extra precaution, volunteers washed and bagged the blankets prior to returning them to KIB. During the project, volunteers completed 14 service hours and finished six blankets to be donated to local organizations.



In addition to making a blanket, the UD student completed an additional eight service hours and collected 15 pounds of litter.



“As a nonprofit community-focused organization, KIB relies on our volunteers to achieve our service goals,” said KIB Board President Scott Wilson. “We are happy to be able to provide them with opportunities to help during this time when we can’t gather in groups. This project has also raised awareness of organizations in the Irving area who can benefit from these blanket donations.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Members of Irving-based Girl Scout Troops 6458, 2871 and a University of Dallas (UD) student participated in the Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) “No-Sew Blanket Project.”Following social distance guidelines, KIB provided blanket kits for the volunteers to take home and complete. As an extra precaution, volunteers washed and bagged the blankets prior to returning them to KIB. During the project, volunteers completed 14 service hours and finished six blankets to be donated to local organizations.In addition to making a blanket, the UD student completed an additional eight service hours and collected 15 pounds of litter.“As a nonprofit community-focused organization, KIB relies on our volunteers to achieve our service goals,” said KIB Board President Scott Wilson. “We are happy to be able to provide them with opportunities to help during this time when we can’t gather in groups. This project has also raised awareness of organizations in the Irving area who can benefit from these blanket donations.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful