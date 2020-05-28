AJAX and Other Land Force Capabilities to be Discussed at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi reports: Senior representatives from the British Army, UK MoD, DSTL, and GDLS are se to present at the rescheduled conference in London, this September.

AJAX is the most lethal variant of the platform, equipped with a 40mm cannon to give its crew of four high-calibre offensive capabilities. In promotional material, General Dynamics describes how the vehicle “will enable the soldier to be at the point of collection of accurate all-weather commander information within a network-enabled, fully-digitised platform.”(*)



The 5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference on the 2nd-3rd September 2020 in London, UK, will give delegates updates on the AJAX and other land force capabilities from the British Army.



The key presentations include:



· Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British Army

· Lieutenant Colonel John Dagless, Senior Requirements Manager, Battlefield and Tactical CIS (BATCIS), ISS, Joint Forces Command, UK MoD

· Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner, Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD

· Dr. Andy Lillie, Technology Director, Network & Communications, Mission Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems



The event brochure including the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/pr10.



The key topics for this year include: Vetronic Architectures, Communications, CIS capabilities, Battle Management Systems, Acoustic Sensors, Optronics, Crew Displays, Active Protection, Defensive Aid Suites, Mobile Camouflage Systems, and many more.



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

2nd-3rd September 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing, Hensoldt Optronics GmbH & Lockheed Martin.



(*) Source: Army Technology



About SMi Group:

