Sencore Introduces a Complete Kit for Online Streaming Solutions

The Impulse Streaming Kit is preconfigured using H.264 HD settings which accommodate most internet service speeds out of the box. Use any online speed test to confirm the “upload bandwidth” for your location, the faster the internet the higher the quality available.



All components have been carefully selected and tested for compatibility and maximum value to deliver 1080P, 720P, and SD video across the internet. No need to spend time or money researching cameras or confusing software, Sencore has done all the homework and provided a complete system.



As with all their products and services, Sencore is backed by their best-in-class customer support team.



Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes video contribution and distribution equipment, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement instruments. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry, Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home, including the latest IP-based video delivery and multiscreen OTT technologies. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

