DC Norris Client Relies on Sous Vide Systems to Ensure Reliable Order Fulfillment and Superior Cooked Meat

Midwest Kitchens relies on custom-built cook tanks manufactured and installed by DC Norris to prepare a variety of popular meat cuts to foodservice businesses around the country including chuck and round roasts, prime rib, pork loin roast, pork ribs, corned beef and other specialty products.

For foodservice businesses and quick-service restaurant chains the call to utilize and serve high quality, healthful ingredients is loud. However, traditional preparation methods to cook things like tender, lean roast beef, for example, present substantial production and quality challenges to foodservice businesses. As a contract manufacturer, Midwest Kitchens helps foodservice businesses overcome those challenges by using sous vide systems. And the equipment and expertise delivered by DC Norris North America power Midwest Kitchens’ ability to ensure reliable finished product quality and timely order fulfillment for their foodservice clients.



When they came to DC Norris North America, Midwest Kitchens had some unique challenges as they were using a sous vide system to cook such a wide variety of cuts and portion sizes, from a variety of proteins, each needing different space and times. Together with Midwest Kitchens, DC Norris North America turned a careful eye to production planning before manufacturing four, 2,000lb capacity combination cook chill units that can achieve a gross output of 62,000 prepared pounds per week. Carefully designed, those custom cook tanks not only generate an impressive yield, they do it with a smaller footprint than traditional cook tanks. Additionally, the process design means that the glycol chiller is likely to only serve two simultaneous batches at a time, for short periods. This permits maximum output for minimum running costs and capital outlay.



When asked about the project, Dick Smith, President of DC Norris North America had this to say, “Our relationship with Midwest Kitchens began in 2015. It’s a prime example of how being able to help businesses and manufacturers expand their operations is the heart of what we do at DC Norris. Developing custom solutions that deliver reliable operations is critically important. Helping food producers deliver products that meet the evolving demands of customers who are now focused on quality ingredients and sourcing sustainability is incredibly rewarding. I feel fortunate to be part of DC Norris as they’ve been doing just that, around the globe, for 50 years.”



About DC Norris North America

Located in Traverse City, Michigan, DC Norris North America designs, manufactures and installs turnkey food processing systems that lead the globe in innovation, efficiency, and safety. DC Norris North America helps the nation’s most purchased food brands innovate to the taste and demands of today’s consumer. From stand-alone vessels to fully automated processing lines and everything in between, DC Norris North America brings 50 years of global food processing experience to its clients and has manufactured and installed the processing systems in some of the largest food production facilities around the world.



About Midwest Kitchens

