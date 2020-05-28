Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases NewAge Industries, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from NewAge Industries, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: NewAge(R) Industries Purchases Additional Facility to Increase Capacity & Ensure Continuity of Product Manufacturing; Site Will House Tubing Extruders & Mold Presses

Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries recently closed a deal to buy two building units near its Pennsylvania headquarters. Following renovations at the site this year and next, NewAge will install new equipment to extrude tubing and perform injection molding, mainly for its AdvantaPure(R) high purity products. The additional location will increase manufacturing capacity and serve security-of-supply purposes. Product will be inventoried and shipped from the new site.

Southampton, PA, May 28, 2020 --(



The purpose of the new location is two-fold. One reason is that demand for the company’s products is high, especially during this pandemic, and NewAge needs to ensure capacity to produce more inventory. The other reason is to maintain an additional manufacturing facility in case of any potential disruption at the main plant.



“It’s growth for the company and a fail-safe,” said Ken Baker, NewAge Industries’ CEO. “Some of our customers have expressed concern about security of supply. Being able to make our products at multiple locations not only lets us increase our output but helps ease those concerns.”



The two building units consist of 46,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space with an additional 3,000 sq. ft. of offices. The manufacturing area will house tubing extrusion machinery, injection molding presses, clean rooms for high purity product manufacturing and packaging, and quality inspection areas. Quality department personnel and department supervisors will use the office space. NewAge plans to inventory and ship products directly from the new location.



“Since this site is less than fifteen minutes away from our headquarters, there are efficiencies to be gained,” stated Baker. “It’s close enough that current team members will be able to shift to working at the new building, where they’ll train new people, too. We’re growing and have a lot of open positions right now that we need to fill.”



Renovations at the new location will begin this summer with additional remodeling extending into next year. NewAge anticipates moving in, testing and validating its manufacturing equipment during 2021. The company expects to double manufacturing capacity for its AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing in the short term, and long term, to triple capacity. Silicone tubing manufacturing capacity will also increase substantially.



Learn more about NewAge Industries’ products at http://www.newageindustries.com, AdvantaPure’s products at http://www.advantapure.com/, or find out about employment opportunities at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp. You can also contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and other beverage transfer applications.



AdvantaFlex(R), BioClosure(R), BrewSavor(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and “Fluid Transfer Specialists(R)” are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc. Southampton, PA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This month, NewAge Industries closed a deal to buy two building units at a location within seven miles of its southeastern Pennsylvania headquarters. The company will renovate the space, then purchase and install new tubing extrusion equipment and presses for injection molding. The site will be used primarily to manufacture high purity tubing and molded assemblies for NewAge’s AdvantaPure(R) division, which supplies Single-Use fluid transfer systems to biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturers.The purpose of the new location is two-fold. One reason is that demand for the company’s products is high, especially during this pandemic, and NewAge needs to ensure capacity to produce more inventory. The other reason is to maintain an additional manufacturing facility in case of any potential disruption at the main plant.“It’s growth for the company and a fail-safe,” said Ken Baker, NewAge Industries’ CEO. “Some of our customers have expressed concern about security of supply. Being able to make our products at multiple locations not only lets us increase our output but helps ease those concerns.”The two building units consist of 46,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space with an additional 3,000 sq. ft. of offices. The manufacturing area will house tubing extrusion machinery, injection molding presses, clean rooms for high purity product manufacturing and packaging, and quality inspection areas. Quality department personnel and department supervisors will use the office space. NewAge plans to inventory and ship products directly from the new location.“Since this site is less than fifteen minutes away from our headquarters, there are efficiencies to be gained,” stated Baker. “It’s close enough that current team members will be able to shift to working at the new building, where they’ll train new people, too. We’re growing and have a lot of open positions right now that we need to fill.”Renovations at the new location will begin this summer with additional remodeling extending into next year. NewAge anticipates moving in, testing and validating its manufacturing equipment during 2021. The company expects to double manufacturing capacity for its AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing in the short term, and long term, to triple capacity. Silicone tubing manufacturing capacity will also increase substantially.Learn more about NewAge Industries’ products at http://www.newageindustries.com, AdvantaPure’s products at http://www.advantapure.com/, or find out about employment opportunities at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp. You can also contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.About NewAge IndustriesIn business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and other beverage transfer applications.AdvantaFlex(R), BioClosure(R), BrewSavor(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and “Fluid Transfer Specialists(R)” are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc. Contact Information NewAge Industries

Ann Phy

215-526-2300



http://www.newageindustries.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NewAge Industries, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend