Sky Ridge Medical Center Names Angie Voigt as Chief Nursing Officer

“Angie is highly regarded among her North Suburban and HealthONE colleagues and that certainly was evident during our peer interviewing at Sky Ridge. She truly is an advocate for nursing, and is passionate about growing leaders and creating an inclusive environment,” said Kirk McCarty, President & CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Prior to her position at North Suburban Medical Center, she was the Associate Chief Nursing Officer at The Medical Center of Aurora, where she maintained physician “perception of nursing care” above the 95th percentile, improved perception of nurse leader rounding and increased RN-specific employee engagement.



Contact:

Linda Watson, VP, Marketing & Public Affairs

Sky Ridge Medical Center

Linda.watson@healthonecares.com

Mobile: 720-979-7422



Hillary Klemme, Manager, Marketing & Public Relations

Sky Ridge Medical Center

Hillary.Klemme@healthonecares.com

Mobile: 303-902-1166



As Chief Nursing Officer, Voigt will oversee all nursing activities including care quality, turnover and retention to ensure that Sky Ridge is delivery the highest level of care to the community.



Voigt earned her nursing degree from North Dakota State University and went on to earn her Masters of Business from the University of Phoenix.



Angie and her family live in the south metro Denver community and Sky Ridge is delighted to have her join the team.



About Sky Ridge Medical Center

Lone Tree, CO, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Sky Ridge Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Angie Voigt to the position of Chief Nursing Officer. Voigt, who most recently served as HelthONE's North Suburban Chief Nursing Officer.

Linda Watson

720-225-1000



https://skyridgemedcenter.com/?utm_campaign=corp_listings_mgmt&utm_source=google&utm_medium=business



