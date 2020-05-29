Annual eCommerce Study from Dotcom Distribution Reveals How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Consumers’ Online Shopping Behavior

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dotcom Distribution Press Release

Younger consumers present big opportunity for retailers and brands.

Edison, NJ, May 29, 2020 --(



The data revealed that the effects of the pandemic present specific opportunities for brands to attract consumers, such as capitalizing on the emergence of shopping as an entertainment activity and activating purchase-driven charitable initiatives. Also of note was the reported purchase behavior and intent of the 18-29 age group, which indicate significant marketing opportunities for relevant brands and retailers.



“Having launched Dotcom Distribution just as the dotcom bubble burst, and then navigating our way through the aftermath of 9/11, I can confidently say the eCommerce industry has not faced a more transformational period than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said company founder and CEO Maria Haggerty. “The objective of our annual survey is to examine how the online consumer and landscape are evolving to provide brands and retailers with data they can put into action. Now more than ever, this research should be used as a guide to troubleshoot challenges and harness opportunities for better customer communication, engagement and loyalty.”



Key Findings

*Note: respondents were instructed to disregard purchases of groceries, medicine, cleaning supplies, and similar essential items throughout the mid- COVID-19 survey.



Necessity, savings, boredom, and charity are driving online sales during pandemic.



- 58% of online shoppers reported purchasing items online that they normally would in-store (excluding groceries, medicine, cleaning supplies and similar essential items).

- 26% of online shoppers reported making more online purchases out of boredom.

- 24% of respondents reported making purchases because of great deals; leading this trend is the 18-29 age group, 35% of whom said savings motivated online purchases.

- 13% of respondents reported making a point to purchase products that support charitable initiatives.



Top five most purchased online categories pre- and mid-COVID-19 pandemic:



Pre-COVID-19:

1. Clothing- 82%

2. Electronics- 72%

3. Accessories- 61.81%

4. Home Goods- 61.62%

5. Food & Beverages- 52%



Mid-COVID-19:

1. Home goods- 45%

2. Clothing- 29%

3. Electronics- 25%

4. Beauty/cosmetics- 22%

5. Accessories- 20%



Store closures and stay-at-home orders have led to increased online shopping.



- Women reported doing more online shopping during the pandemic than men did: 54% of women surveyed compared to 49% of men surveyed

- Younger consumers more often reported an increase in online shopping during the pandemic; this trend declined as age advanced: 64% of 18-29-year-olds, 56% of 30-44-year-olds, 48% of 45-60-year-olds, 39% of shoppers over 60.

- 51% of consumers reported they have done more online shopping than usual during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Online shoppers prefer major retailers, but support local businesses, too.



In place of shopping on Amazon during its reduction in shipping non-essential items:

- 65% of respondents reported purchasing from major retailers.

- 35% reported supporting local businesses; shoppers >60 most frequently reported doing so (47%)

- 31% reported purchasing directly from brands; 18-29-year-olds most frequently reported doing so (43%)



Most consumers expect online shopping frequency to remain unchanged or increase post-pandemic.



- 45% of online shoppers don’t expect their shopping habits to change long-term

- 31% of online shoppers expect to make more online purchases than they did before COVID-19 in the long-term



For more information about Dotcom Distribution and to download the full study, visit www.dotcomdist.com.



About Dotcom Distribution

