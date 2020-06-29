Ed Tech Startup Seeks to Defy Information Inequality

Press Releases Muckraker Media Press Release

Muckrakermedia.org is a platform for educational content provided by a range of nontraditional mediums.

New Castle, PA, June 29, 2020 --



The organization targets learners of all ages and backgrounds, as its content can be digested by secondary or higher education students as well as lifelong learners and those who chose to forego formal education, believing that all are entitled to an education. New Castle, PA, June 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Launching amid a pandemic that is wreaking havoc on traditional outlets of education, Muckraker Media is a nonprofit dedicated to learning as a subversive activity. The open-access network currently features five podcasts in the humanities, technology, and media that seek to undermine existing systems built on information inequality. The organization is applying the principles of open access to the realm of educational content beyond peer-reviewed research.After periods of economic hardship, enrollment in higher education skyrockets as people seek to advance their skill sets in hopes of achieving job security, despite the price tag. Muckraker Media is an ideal alternative to this trend: people can begin their learning at any time, as they are not confined by schedules or the uncertainty of the academic year, and most financial barriers have been eliminated, as the content is free.The organization targets learners of all ages and backgrounds, as its content can be digested by secondary or higher education students as well as lifelong learners and those who chose to forego formal education, believing that all are entitled to an education. Contact Information Muckraker Media

