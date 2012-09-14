ATEN Technology’s UC9020 StreamLIVE HD Wins 2020 Future Best of Show Award, Presented by Sound & Video Contractor

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

IRVINE, CA, May 28, 2020 --(



Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts, and are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. A special edition of the award program was held this year in the absence of a physical NAB Show, with entries judged on written nominations. Winners receive an award for display and will be featured in Sound & Video Contractor, the industry source for AV integrators, consultants and end users.



ATEN’s UC9020 StreamLIVE HD offers users a simple, all-in-one TV-quality livestreaming solution that integrates dual-source 1080p video capture, 4K preview output, video switch, 1080p stream broadcaster, video converter, video splitter and audio mixer in one compact box.



Designed to simplify video production workflow, the UC9020 reduces equipment and the cabling required to carry for streaming, but its compact size also allows for extreme portability. It is ideal for commercial product promotion, conferences and meetings, lectures and seminars and individual live event broadcasting.



“Whether it’s for conferences, gaming livestreams, church events or YouTube, the UC9020 allows expert-level content creation. The product’s compact and lightweight size eliminates the challenges that come with its bulky and complicated counterparts,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “We thank Sound & Video Contractor for awarding us with a 2020 Future Best of Show Award.”



Key features:

· Simplifies streaming workflow – integrates 1080p video capture, video switch, streaming encoder, video converter, video splitter and audio mixer all-in-one.

· Go live, anywhere – create professional, multi-camera productions anywhere; compatible with every major platform and can livestream to two platforms at the same time – Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, Livestream or any custom RTMP destination, all in high-quality full HD.

· Plug and play – no computer, monitor or complicated setups or software settings necessary; built-in encoder and streaming server means users only need to connect to their video sources and network.

· Control and streaming in one – competitors offer separate boxes, but the UC9020 has both control and stream functions built-in.

· No more post-production – the ATEN OnAir™ App turns a user’s iPad into a personal video editing suite.

-- Design and present up to eight custom scenes with the intuitive touchscreen and custom scene editor.

-- Combine, crop and scale video to make outstanding PnP layouts.

-- Add transparent PNG images, backgrounds and text overlays with professional-looking effects.



“Our thanks to the many companies that participated in this year’s program under such unusual circumstances,” said Paul McLane, managing director of content in Future’s B2B media technology group. “It’s clear from the nominations and the outstanding winners that despite the current health crisis, technology innovation remains strong in our industry.”



ATEN’s UC9020 StreamLIVE HD has also been awarded with a 2019 Good Design Award, 2019 COMPUTEX Best Choice Award and Video Edge 2019 Product Innovation Award.



To see the UC9020 StreamLIVE HD in action, visit: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLq7XRBw7nW4Zbg9b5gp7aj9y_2LkXqBu3.



For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/usb-&-thunderbolt/content-creation/uc9020/.



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 640 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.



Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



PR Contact:

Angela Tuzzo

MRB Public Relations for ATEN

+1 732.758.1100, x. 105

