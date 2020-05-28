PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Midge McCarthy Earns GRI Designation


Midge McCarthy of RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota, Florida, Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation.

Sarasota, FL, May 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Midge McCarthy, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Platinum Realty, has earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of Realtors.

The GRI symbol is the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services. GRI designees have developed a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to navigate the current real estate climate, are well-versed in local and national legal issues, and are committed to serving their customers with the highest ethical standards.

McCarthy specializes in residential properties in Sarasota, the barrier islands, Osprey and Nokomis. She is a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and e-Pro. With 19 years of real estate experience, her performance has earned her membership in the RE/MAX 100% Club for 2019 performance and the RE/MAX Hall of Fame.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s downtown Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. McCarthy can be reached at (941) 809-3800 or mm@midgemccarthy.com.

RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service residential real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Osprey, Lakewood Ranch, Venice and the West Villages, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact Information
RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
Contact
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com

