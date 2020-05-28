Midge McCarthy Earns GRI Designation

Midge McCarthy of RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Sarasota, Florida, Earns Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) Designation.

Sarasota, FL, May 28, 2020



The GRI symbol is the mark of a real estate professional who has made the commitment to provide a high level of professional services. GRI designees have developed a solid foundation of knowledge and skills to navigate the current real estate climate, are well-versed in local and national legal issues, and are committed to serving their customers with the highest ethical standards.



McCarthy specializes in residential properties in Sarasota, the barrier islands, Osprey and Nokomis. She is a Senior Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and e-Pro. With 19 years of real estate experience, her performance has earned her membership in the RE/MAX 100% Club for 2019 performance and the RE/MAX Hall of Fame.



RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s downtown Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. McCarthy can be reached at (941) 809-3800 or mm@midgemccarthy.com.



