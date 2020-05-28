Press Releases Prospect Financial Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Prospect Financial Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Prospect Financial Group, Inc. Celebrates Biggest Fiscal Month Ever

Upon final tally of closed loans (w/ loan brokerage fees) throughout April - last month at time of writing - April comes out on top. Prospect’s milestone comes after several months of COVID-19-related downsizing / business closures all across the U.S.

San Diego, CA, May 28, 2020 --(



Prospect Financial Group is well prepared for situations like today’s “shelter-in-place” rule, with a streamlined online application and knowledgeable loan officers ready to assist. Prospect’s operations have not slowed, as countless individuals are looking to refinance today with some of the lowest interest rates ever offered.



“Time is of the essence here,” says CEO / Founder Jason Vondrak, adding, “Rates have never dropped this low, so you’ll want to apply before they start rising. Give us a call at 858-605-0952, and we’ll walk you through some options at no-obligation to you.”



Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners' needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information, visit www.prospecthomefinance.com. San Diego, CA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Prospect Financial Group, Inc., a leader in the mortgage refinance industry, celebrates its biggest fiscal month ever. Upon final tally of closed loans (w/ loan brokerage fees) throughout April - last month at time of writing - April comes out on top. Prospect’s milestone comes after several months of COVID-19-related downsizing / business closures all across the U.S.Prospect Financial Group is well prepared for situations like today’s “shelter-in-place” rule, with a streamlined online application and knowledgeable loan officers ready to assist. Prospect’s operations have not slowed, as countless individuals are looking to refinance today with some of the lowest interest rates ever offered.“Time is of the essence here,” says CEO / Founder Jason Vondrak, adding, “Rates have never dropped this low, so you’ll want to apply before they start rising. Give us a call at 858-605-0952, and we’ll walk you through some options at no-obligation to you.”Prospect Financial Group, Inc. offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners' needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home loan or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Their loan portfolio is always growing, allowing them to provide the most current financing options on the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include Fixed-Rate Mortgages, Adjustable-Rate Mortgages, FHA Loans, VA Loans, Home Improvement Mortgages, and the new Homes Affordable Refinance Program. Prospect provides more choices, more experienced loan officers, and a customer service experience like no other. For more information, visit www.prospecthomefinance.com. Contact Information Prospect Financial Group

Leah TenBieg

858-314-9826



prospecthomefinance.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Prospect Financial Group