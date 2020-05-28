Press Releases Gateway Gallery Auction LLC Press Release

Receive press releases from Gateway Gallery Auction LLC: By Email RSS Feeds: New Format Proves a Success at Gateway Gallery Auction’s Annual Memorial Day Sale

Strong prices punctuate a new style of bidding.

Chambersburg, PA, May 28, 2020 --(



The auction began at 10 AM with bidding online on Invaluable/AuctionZip as well as Hibid Live. Absentee and telephone bids were also in the mix throughout the day. Bidding was strong and competitive, but several lots stuck out. Lot 53w, a possibly German reindeer with glass eyes, caught the attention of bidders and after a furious back and forth hammered for an impressive $260. Other strong lots included Lot 86, a 4 gallon blue decorated crock which realized $850. Lot 28f, a child’s wagon, which saw strong bidding on both online platforms brought $355. Most impressively, Lot 21, a tray of 14K jewelry brought $950 to an online buyer.



“We were impressed with the response to the online bidding. While live auctions will always be our bread and butter, this is another option we can employ to help separate us from the pack. We look forward to continuing to offer this service to our buyers and consignors in the future as we navigate what will be the new normal. I am optimistic about the future,” Kohler continued.



Gateway Gallery Auction’s next webcast auction will feature sports cards and memorabilia on June 6th. For more information or to register to bid, please visit their website. Chambersburg, PA, May 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Strong prices in estate jewelry, time pieces, sterling and antiques highlighted an unusual Memorial Day Auction at Gateway Gallery Auction. The gallery was notably empty as the auction was held via webcast for online bidders. “We have been holding live auctions in some form for decades,” Heather Kohler, President and Auctioneer at Gateway Gallery Auction noted. “Due to the governor’s orders, a live auction was not in the cards for us, so we are adapting. An online estate auction was a first for us, and we were all anxious to see if it would be a success.”The auction began at 10 AM with bidding online on Invaluable/AuctionZip as well as Hibid Live. Absentee and telephone bids were also in the mix throughout the day. Bidding was strong and competitive, but several lots stuck out. Lot 53w, a possibly German reindeer with glass eyes, caught the attention of bidders and after a furious back and forth hammered for an impressive $260. Other strong lots included Lot 86, a 4 gallon blue decorated crock which realized $850. Lot 28f, a child’s wagon, which saw strong bidding on both online platforms brought $355. Most impressively, Lot 21, a tray of 14K jewelry brought $950 to an online buyer.“We were impressed with the response to the online bidding. While live auctions will always be our bread and butter, this is another option we can employ to help separate us from the pack. We look forward to continuing to offer this service to our buyers and consignors in the future as we navigate what will be the new normal. I am optimistic about the future,” Kohler continued.Gateway Gallery Auction’s next webcast auction will feature sports cards and memorabilia on June 6th. For more information or to register to bid, please visit their website. Contact Information Gateway Gallery Auction LLC

Heather Fowler

717-263-6512



www.gatewayauction.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Gateway Gallery Auction LLC