Engagedly’s Releases New Research Whitepaper on Working in the Era of COVID-19

In a recent research study conducted by Engagedly, survey results showed a clear dichotomy between remote and non remote employees when it comes to anxiety about their job and engagement at work.

St Louis, MO, May 29, 2020 --(



This report found a significant difference between the employees who are remote vs. the employees who are at the workplace.



65% of people that were working from home reported that they were either extremely or very worried about how it would impact their jobs. Whereas only 38% of people not working from home reported being either “extremely or very worried” about the impact Coronavirus would have on their job.



Ironically, Over 70% of the people that work from were either extremely confident or very confident in their leadership team that was 22% higher than the people who reported not working from home.



“Our survey found that Survey results show that organizations have rapidly adjusted to a remote work environment but employees feel a high level of anxiety on the impact to their organizations and their job,” said Sri Chellappa, Co-Founder/President at Engagedly. “Surprisingly, a majority of the employees also feel more engaged than before in this environment. And as such the key here is to actively communicate with your people with empathy and build trust.”



The focus of Engagedly’s research was to gain some insight into how the transition and changes are impacting people’s work and their levels of engagement. And provide guidance on how organizations and leaders can drive better outcomes in this era.



However, it seems that US organizations have adapted rather quickly to this new environment which may lead to more people permanently working from home. Over 80% of the people who reported working from home were either somewhat satisfied or very satisfied with their current work from home arrangement.



It is clear that organizations have been quite nimble and agile in adapting to the work from home setup and support but more work needs to be done to improve employee morale and confidence in leadership as this crisis continues to play out. It also is a red herring for the future where many employees may choose to work remotely, permanently.



Methodology:

Across the 260 respondents we gathered demographic information on the following areas: education level, gender, job title, number of employees in company, and industry. The demographic breakdown and respective percentages can be found in the full report at engagedly site. In general, the breakdown is well distributed and encompasses people across various industries, levels, and other key identifying characteristics.



About Engagedly

Engagedly’s cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop and drive performance. Given the virtual environment, many organizations have quickly transitioned to, it is even more imperative that organizations adopt best practices and tools to engage and align their people.



Press Contact

Engagedly PR

PR@engagedly.com

Sri Chellappa

+1-650-485-1642



engagedly.com



