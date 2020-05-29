Less Than 1 Week to Go Until Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

This virtual conference will host senior military personnel and industry leaders from around the globe to explore the latest developments in firepower capabilities and weapon systems for next generation armoured vehicles. Industry experts will provide an overview of cutting-edge weaponry, ammunition systems and turret modifications transforming mounted close combat effectiveness in the 21st Century.



With limited time remaining, interested parties are urged to register for the conference soon at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom7 What to expect at this year's conference:



· Comprehensive briefings from the UK MoD, with presentations from the Armoured Trials and Development Unit, Dstl, DE&S, and the Royal Tank Regiment



· International perspectives on armoured vehicle and main battle tank lethality with briefings from the British Army, U.S. Army, TNO, Israeli Defence Forces and the Bundeswehr



· Technical industry briefings from BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin



· Topics such as training and simulation considerations, innovations from science and technology, and weapon systems developments and engineering



Plus, details of Milrem Robotics' presentation have been announced:



"Will Robotic Combat Vehicles Rule the Future Battlefield?"



· Milrem Robotics’ Robotic Combat Vehicles provide the commander with valuable means to increase mission performance and ensure probability of success, increasing Force Protection and Survivability, while reducing logistical support and manning requirements.



· Systems with Autonomous Functions will increase the reaction time and reduce the cognitive load of the commander enabling the whole unit to be more effectively led.



· RCV’s will enable the future Armed Forces to be more effective across wider areas, contributing to force protection, and providing increased capabilities to maintain overmatch.



Presented by Mr Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO, Milrem and Mr Sverker Svärdby, Chief Engineer, Milrem



The full agenda and speaker line-up are available to view online at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom7 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

3rd – 4th June 2020

Sponsored by: John Cockerill | Lockheed Martin | Milrem Robotics



London, United Kingdom, May 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- There is just 1 week left to go until Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020 will convene online to explore the next generation of fire superiority for armoured vehicles.

This virtual conference will host senior military personnel and industry leaders from around the globe to explore the latest developments in firepower capabilities and weapon systems for next generation armoured vehicles. Industry experts will provide an overview of cutting-edge weaponry, ammunition systems and turret modifications transforming mounted close combat effectiveness in the 21st Century.

With limited time remaining, interested parties are urged to register for the conference soon at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom7 What to expect at this year's conference:

· Comprehensive briefings from the UK MoD, with presentations from the Armoured Trials and Development Unit, Dstl, DE&S, and the Royal Tank Regiment

· International perspectives on armoured vehicle and main battle tank lethality with briefings from the British Army, U.S. Army, TNO, Israeli Defence Forces and the Bundeswehr

· Technical industry briefings from BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin

· Topics such as training and simulation considerations, innovations from science and technology, and weapon systems developments and engineering

Plus, details of Milrem Robotics' presentation have been announced:

"Will Robotic Combat Vehicles Rule the Future Battlefield?"

· Milrem Robotics' Robotic Combat Vehicles provide the commander with valuable means to increase mission performance and ensure probability of success, increasing Force Protection and Survivability, while reducing logistical support and manning requirements.

· Systems with Autonomous Functions will increase the reaction time and reduce the cognitive load of the commander enabling the whole unit to be more effectively led.

· RCV's will enable the future Armed Forces to be more effective across wider areas, contributing to force protection, and providing increased capabilities to maintain overmatch.

Presented by Mr Kuldar Vaarsi, CEO, Milrem and Mr Sverker Svärdby, Chief Engineer, Milrem

The full agenda and speaker line-up are available to view online at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom7 

Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
3rd – 4th June 2020
Sponsored by: John Cockerill | Lockheed Martin | Milrem Robotics

For delegate, sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk 

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk 

Contact Information 
SMi Group
Lauren Pears
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom7

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom7



