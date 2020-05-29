During COVID-19 Era, Mortgage Relief is Paramount for Many Families and That is Especially True for Those with Family Members Battling Cancer

Press Releases Join the Flock Inc. Press Release

Atlanta, GA, May 29, 2020 --(



Many organizations and industries have seen a groundswell of support during the pandemic, from events like the Great American Takeout to support local restaurants, to auctions like the Fanatic’s ALL IN Challenge to help eliminate food insecurity through national charities. It’s clear that Americans are banding together to support each other, but what seems to be left behind are smaller charitable organizations that rely heavily, if not completely, on donations.



“During a time such as this, where families all over are struggling, it is important for people to remember to not only support local small businesses in need, but also to support small charities that are still trying to make a difference as well,” states Keeli Simpson, Co-Founder of Join the Flock Inc. “With mortgage forbearance numbers jumping to record highs, we’re calling for donations to help those who are struggling with their mortgage while also battling cancer. Our main focus is to bring families relief during a stressful time, and that is important now more than ever. We have seen firsthand what these donations can do for a family and we hope to be able to continue our mission to bring joy to those impacted by cancer with the help of new donors.”



Started by Jennifer Lazo, who battled cancer herself, Join the Flock has helped dozens of families overcome the financial burden that a mortgage payment can place on a family who is affected by cancer. To learn more about the mission, to nominate a family who is struggling with cancer and donate to Join the Flock, please visit: https://www.jointheflockinc.org/



About Join the Flock Inc.

About Join the Flock Inc.

Started in 2018, Join the Flock Inc. is a certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Atlanta. The organization aims to pay the monthly mortgage of families battling cancer, ensuring they are able to continue to experience life, while also providing them a support network for the fight ahead. To Join the Flock, either through donation or by nominating a family, visit www.jointheflockinc.org. Contact Information Trevelino/Keller

Kate Laird

404-214-0722 x125





