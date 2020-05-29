Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Alex Chirillo Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Alex Chirillo Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Englewood, Florida Office.

Sarasota, FL, May 29, 2020 --(



Chirillo is a third generation Englewood native with deep family ties to the community, giving him a unique knowledge of the area and a robust network of possible buyers for Stiver-Firth listings. He recently earned a B.A. in Business Administration with a specialization in pre-law from the University of Florida, giving him an aptitude for the complexities of real estate law. He also studied real estate principles, consumer behavior and marketing, giving him insights into the psychology of real estate and the latest marketing tools, and enabling him to obtain his real estate license while he was still in college.



While many members of his family practice or practiced medicine locally, Chirillo participated in a real estate internship and decided that his passions were better suited to helping customers with the sale of their most valuable assets and ensuring their satisfaction. This path also allows him to be connected with Englewood and its residents, an objective which is very important to him.



Chirillo’s hobbies include playing ice hockey, which ironically he played most of his life, as well as fitness and nutrition.



The RE/MAX Alliance Group Englewood office is located at 2230 S. McCall Road. Chirillo can be reached at (941) 468-6681 or alex@stiverfirth.com.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, May 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Alex Chirillo has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a member of the Stiver Firth International Team in Englewood, Florida.Chirillo is a third generation Englewood native with deep family ties to the community, giving him a unique knowledge of the area and a robust network of possible buyers for Stiver-Firth listings. He recently earned a B.A. in Business Administration with a specialization in pre-law from the University of Florida, giving him an aptitude for the complexities of real estate law. He also studied real estate principles, consumer behavior and marketing, giving him insights into the psychology of real estate and the latest marketing tools, and enabling him to obtain his real estate license while he was still in college.While many members of his family practice or practiced medicine locally, Chirillo participated in a real estate internship and decided that his passions were better suited to helping customers with the sale of their most valuable assets and ensuring their satisfaction. This path also allows him to be connected with Englewood and its residents, an objective which is very important to him.Chirillo’s hobbies include playing ice hockey, which ironically he played most of his life, as well as fitness and nutrition.The RE/MAX Alliance Group Englewood office is located at 2230 S. McCall Road. Chirillo can be reached at (941) 468-6681 or alex@stiverfirth.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group