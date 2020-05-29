National Hospice Foundation Awards Grants for PPE

As the attention of the world remains focused on COVID-19, NHPCO offers relevant and timely resources for community-based hospice providers serving patients and families where they live at nhpco.org/coronavirus. Alexandria, VA, May 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hospice providers across the nation continue to face a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) while the need to protect their frontline workers and the vulnerable patients and families they serve is more critical than ever. As a result, prices are rising, and many providers are facing problems in affording PPE including eye and face protection, hand protection, and body protection. To help mitigate the financial challenge faced by our hospice community, the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization’s fundraising affiliate, the National Hospice Foundation (NHF), is providing grants to member hospices through the NHF Workforce Emergency Support Fund.As of today, 12 hospices that have demonstrated significant need have been selected for grants up to $2,500 to purchase PPE. The grants were funded by the Cambia Health Foundation and other generous donors. To date, NHF has received more than $55,000 in donations to support the PPE grant initiative. The team at NHF and NHPCO continue to receive applications and will award grants through the summer.“We are grateful to be in a position to offer needed funding for PPE. Our members are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide critically important care in their communities - they must have the proper equipment to keep their staff and their patients safe. The PPE grants are an important part of NHPCO’s comprehensive approach to responding to this public health crisis,” said Edo Banach, President and CEO of NHPCO and NHF.For anyone interested in supporting the NHF Workforce Emergency Support Fund, the secure donation online portal is currently open.As the attention of the world remains focused on COVID-19, NHPCO offers relevant and timely resources for community-based hospice providers serving patients and families where they live at nhpco.org/coronavirus.