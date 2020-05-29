PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Adoption STAR Releases Video Message About Working During a Pandemic


Buffalo, NY, May 29, 2020 --(PR.com)-- “We’re still here and we’re still doing great work,” reports Adoption STAR Associate Director, Michael Hill in his video message. “As the weeks and months have passed, we’ve been pleasantly surprised to see child welfare work still getting done and getting done well.”

Adoption STAR, Inc., a non-profit adoption agency licensed in three states (NY, OH and FL) says it is business as usual during an unusual time. “Covid-19 not only has our staff working from home, but our policies and procedures have needed to change,” reports Michele Fried, the agency’s founder and CEO. Adoption STAR, a 20-year-old organization, works to identify families for children in need of permanency planning. The agency provides infant adoption and older child adoption both domestically and internationally.

It has not been an easy process but along with the executive team and board of directors, Adoption STAR has established policies and procedures during this global pandemic to meet the needs of their clients. Fried says she sends out a weekly personal email to the agency’s clients as well as hosts weekly meetings with the full staff via Zoom. “The most important thing is to stay in touch, to keep up morale, and to do what we do best, supporting children and families.”

