National Van Lines Grows Philadelphia Presence

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania cross-country mover Garttmeyer Moving is now an agent for interstate-relocation experts National Van Lines.

The company might be approaching centenarian status, but that doesn’t mean business ever gets old for the third- and fourth-generation family members who comprise the organization.



“We love meeting new people almost every day and working with different families,” owner Carl Garttmeyer said of his clan, which includes co-owner Christine, General Manager Austin and Office Manager Nina—all carrying the Garttmeyer surname. “Being a moving company, we get to meet so many people from so many different backgrounds.”



Based in Southampton, PA, roughly 25 miles northeast of Philly, the family-owned business goes by the slogan, “Creating customers since 1925,” but owner Carl isn’t preoccupied with history: “With National Van Lines, we hope to continue to grow our business and be the most professional and respectable movers.”



“We’ve found a perfect parallel in history and approach with Garttmeyer Moving,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “National Van Lines celebrated our 90th anniversary last year and we’re fast-forwarding our economic expansion this year.”



Garttmeyer Moving is a partner with Move For Hunger, a charitable organization that works with 20+ National Van Lines agents nationwide. These caring companies pick up non-perishable food from people who are moving and deliver the items to local food pantries.



“National Van Lines is the perfect fit for us,” Carl said. “We love the family-like atmosphere.”



For information, contact Garttmeyer Moving: 215.355.8787

Website: garttmeyermovers.com

Email: ggarttmeyer@aol.com

Mail: 955 Jaymor Road, Southampton PA 18966



About National Van Lines

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



